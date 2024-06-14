AIRLINK 78.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
BOP 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.58%)
CNERGY 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.23%)
DFML 39.29 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (7.7%)
DGKC 95.65 Increased By ▲ 7.40 (8.39%)
FCCL 24.16 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (8.39%)
FFBL 32.77 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (8.69%)
FFL 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.07%)
GGL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.32%)
HASCOL 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (7.04%)
HBL 109.50 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (4.29%)
HUBC 145.01 Increased By ▲ 7.51 (5.46%)
HUMNL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
KEL 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.94%)
KOSM 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (6.5%)
MLCF 39.40 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (6.11%)
OGDC 129.25 Increased By ▲ 10.06 (8.44%)
PAEL 25.87 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (7.88%)
PIBTL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.45%)
PPL 122.70 Increased By ▲ 8.65 (7.58%)
PRL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (5.09%)
PTC 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (6.48%)
SEARL 61.18 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (3.61%)
SNGP 65.20 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (5.2%)
SSGC 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.33%)
TELE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.48%)
TPLP 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.9%)
TRG 64.50 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.22%)
UNITY 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.52%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
BR100 7,977 Increased By 398.8 (5.26%)
BR30 25,602 Increased By 1383.8 (5.71%)
KSE100 76,208 Increased By 3410.7 (4.69%)
KSE30 24,438 Increased By 1225 (5.28%)
Jun 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-06-14

Asian currencies firmer as dollar eases

Reuters Published 14 Jun, 2024 06:31am

BENGALURU: Most Asian currencies and stocks gained on Thursday, as the dollar weakened on softer-than-expected US inflation data, while the Federal Reserve signalled interest rates would be kept higher for longer and pushed out the start of cuts to December.

The South Korean won was among the top gainers in the region, advancing as much as 0.7%, helped by the benign US inflation print, while the Malaysian ringgit rose 0.3%.

Among equities, stocks in Seoul jumped 1.4% to hit their highest level since March 26, while Singapore and the Philippine benchmark indexes jumped 0.5% and 0.4%, respectively.

On Wednesday, data showed US consumer prices were unexpectedly flat in May, while the Fed held its rate and delayed the start of policy easing until possibly December.

Policymakers’ median projection of the number of rate cuts this year dropped to just one, from three in March, irking investors.

“We still see upside risks for the dollar index, given that we remain in an uncertain transitory period on inflation and markets may continue to be cautious,” analysts at Maybank said.

“The Fed staying higher for longer is also going to do no favours for Asian FX with dot plots now indicating only one cut this year.”

The Thai baht was down 0.1%, while stocks rose 0.2%.

“While the Bank of Thailand (BoT) kept its policy rate unchanged at 2.50% as anticipated, there was a shift in the vote split, with one dissenter calling for a 25 bp cut versus two at the last two meetings,” analysts at ANZ said.

“The vote split and policy messaging suggest the window for an easing pivot has narrowed. However, considering the rising political uncertainties and the potential implications for fiscal policy implementation... it is still too soon to rule out a rate cut this year.”

Dollar

Comments

200 characters

Asian currencies firmer as dollar eases

Rs9bn approved for clearing OMCs’ PDCs: ECC allows export of 0.15 MMTs of surplus sugar

July to Sept 2024: NPCC reduces RLNG demand for power generation

Punjab’s debt stock may stand at Rs1.685trn at June-end

Engine capacity to invoice base value: Punjab govt shifts token tax regime

Punjab to get Rs3.683trn from Federal Divisible Pool

Aurangzeb vows to raise tax-to-GDP ratio to 13pc

Wind projects’ tariff issues stay unresolved: Islamabad should not expect any investment from DFC: US team

Study of transmission line SCS: NPCC may send engineers as Chinese team not coming

Incentives to deserving classes: Ogra, ministry asked to elucidate mechanism

Country’s first and one of world’s largest: 550MW floating solar energy project launched

Read more stories