AIRLINK 78.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
BOP 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.58%)
CNERGY 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.23%)
DFML 39.29 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (7.7%)
DGKC 95.65 Increased By ▲ 7.40 (8.39%)
FCCL 24.16 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (8.39%)
FFBL 32.77 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (8.69%)
FFL 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.07%)
GGL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.32%)
HASCOL 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (7.04%)
HBL 109.50 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (4.29%)
HUBC 145.01 Increased By ▲ 7.51 (5.46%)
HUMNL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
KEL 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.94%)
KOSM 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (6.5%)
MLCF 39.40 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (6.11%)
OGDC 129.25 Increased By ▲ 10.06 (8.44%)
PAEL 25.87 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (7.88%)
PIBTL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.45%)
PPL 122.70 Increased By ▲ 8.65 (7.58%)
PRL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (5.09%)
PTC 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (6.48%)
SEARL 61.18 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (3.61%)
SNGP 65.20 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (5.2%)
SSGC 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.33%)
TELE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.48%)
TPLP 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.9%)
TRG 64.50 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.22%)
UNITY 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.52%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
BR100 7,977 Increased By 398.8 (5.26%)
BR30 25,602 Increased By 1383.8 (5.71%)
KSE100 76,208 Increased By 3410.7 (4.69%)
KSE30 24,438 Increased By 1225 (5.28%)
Jun 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-06-14

Debate begins: Opposition in Senate assails govt, budget

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published 14 Jun, 2024 06:31am

ISLAMABAD: The federal government, Thursday, came under scathing criticism from the opposition over preparing “anti-poor” new federal budget and “excessively taxing the common man” in it.

“This budget is like a deadly poison for the common man,” remarked the Leader of the Opposition in Senate Shibli Faraz, as the upper house of the parliament started its debate on the proposed Finance Bill 2024.

Faraz lambasted the government for preparing anti-poor budget, excessively taxing the common man.

Referring to the proposed increase in the salaries of government employees in the new budget, the opposition leader said, increasing taxes on salaried class would end up giving no relief to them, and, instead, it would increase their financial woes in the wake of unbridled inflation.

Targeting Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) for its role when Finance Bill 2024 was presented in the National Assembly earlier on Wednesday, Faraz said, “First, PPP announced that they will not join the budget session. After a while, they joined it. The PPP is no more an ideological party. It has become an opportunistic entity. It has become MQM 2.”

Taking on Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, the opposition leader said, the finance minister took the wrong decision by joining this government.

“This government has no legality,” he said.

He also took on the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). “The ECP that takes billions of rupees annually to hold the elections—is questioning our party’s internal elections.”

He said that the ECP was not assigning the electoral symbol of bat to the PTI in the wake of upcoming local government elections in the federal capital.

Aon Abbas Bappi from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) questioned Auragnzeb’s elevation as Finance Minister, saying the latter was “completely detached” from local issues.

“Will the finance minister tell which country’s nationality did he have four months ago?” asked the lawmaker.

The finance minister, he said, had Dutch nationality which he surrendered this March.

“On the other hand, the passports of those of us who are seeking asylum abroad are being cancelled,” Bappi deplored.

“He (Aurangzeb) is completely detached from the issues concerning Pakistan’s common man. He has no idea what problems the areas like Kamoke and Rajanpur are facing— the finance minister is sitting in an air-conditioned office in Islamabad and claiming that he has done structural reforms.”

The senator claimed that Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and the finance minister were two “gifts to this government from someone.”

Awami National Party (ANP) chief Aimal Wali Khan said the new budget is flooded with direct and indirect taxes. “There are too many taxes in Pakistan—so, I suggest, four areas that are still untaxed should be taxed; breathing, dying, marrying and giving birth.”

The session was adjourned till Friday (June 14).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

SENATE budget Live budget 2024 2025

Comments

200 characters

Debate begins: Opposition in Senate assails govt, budget

Rs9bn approved for clearing OMCs’ PDCs: ECC allows export of 0.15 MMTs of surplus sugar

July to Sept 2024: NPCC reduces RLNG demand for power generation

Punjab’s debt stock may stand at Rs1.685trn at June-end

Engine capacity to invoice base value: Punjab govt shifts token tax regime

Punjab to get Rs3.683trn from Federal Divisible Pool

Aurangzeb vows to raise tax-to-GDP ratio to 13pc

Wind projects’ tariff issues stay unresolved: Islamabad should not expect any investment from DFC: US team

Study of transmission line SCS: NPCC may send engineers as Chinese team not coming

Incentives to deserving classes: Ogra, ministry asked to elucidate mechanism

Country’s first and one of world’s largest: 550MW floating solar energy project launched

Read more stories