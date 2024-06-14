AIRLINK 78.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
BOP 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.58%)
CNERGY 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.23%)
DFML 39.29 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (7.7%)
DGKC 95.65 Increased By ▲ 7.40 (8.39%)
FCCL 24.16 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (8.39%)
FFBL 32.77 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (8.69%)
FFL 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.07%)
GGL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.32%)
HASCOL 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (7.04%)
HBL 109.50 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (4.29%)
HUBC 145.01 Increased By ▲ 7.51 (5.46%)
HUMNL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
KEL 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.94%)
KOSM 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (6.5%)
MLCF 39.40 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (6.11%)
OGDC 129.25 Increased By ▲ 10.06 (8.44%)
PAEL 25.87 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (7.88%)
PIBTL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.45%)
PPL 122.70 Increased By ▲ 8.65 (7.58%)
PRL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (5.09%)
PTC 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (6.48%)
SEARL 61.18 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (3.61%)
SNGP 65.20 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (5.2%)
SSGC 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.33%)
TELE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.48%)
TPLP 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.9%)
TRG 64.50 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.22%)
UNITY 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.52%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
BR100 7,977 Increased By 398.8 (5.26%)
BR30 25,602 Increased By 1383.8 (5.71%)
KSE100 76,208 Increased By 3410.7 (4.69%)
KSE30 24,438 Increased By 1225 (5.28%)
Markets Print 2024-06-14

Activities at Karachi Port Trust

Recorder Report Published 14 Jun, 2024 06:31am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 160,988 tonnes of cargo comprising 133,806 tonnes of import cargo and 27,182 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 133,806 comprised of 67,017 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 1,089 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 9,400 tonnes of Rock Phosphate & 56,300 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 27,182 comprised of 16,882 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 200 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 8,200 tonnes of Clinkers, & 1,900 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Approximately, 04 ships namely, Xin Fu Zhou, PS Falcon, Xin Lian Chang & API Bhum berth at the Karachi Port Trust.

About 02, ships namely, Constantinos & Lotus A sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

