Activities at Karachi Port Trust

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 160,988 tonnes of cargo comprising 133,806 tonnes of import cargo and 27,182 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 133,806 comprised of 67,017 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 1,089 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 9,400 tonnes of Rock Phosphate & 56,300 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 27,182 comprised of 16,882 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 200 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 8,200 tonnes of Clinkers, & 1,900 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Approximately, 04 ships namely, Xin Fu Zhou, PS Falcon, Xin Lian Chang & API Bhum berth at the Karachi Port Trust.

About 02, ships namely, Constantinos & Lotus A sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

