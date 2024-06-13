AIRLINK 78.61 Increased By ▲ 5.08 (6.91%)
Markets Print 2024-06-13

Activities at Karachi Port Trust and Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 13 Jun, 2024 06:59am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 103,490 tonnes of cargo comprising 54,010 tonnes of import cargo and 49,480 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hour ending at 0700 Hours.

The total import cargo of 54,010 comprised of 38,660 tonnes of Containerized Cargo & 15,350 tonnes of Rock Phosphate.

The total export Cargo of 49,480 comprised of 29,380 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 100 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 20,000 tonnes of Clinkers.

Around, 06 ships namely, Lotus A, X-Press Antlia, MT Sargodha, ChemStar, Clemens Schulte & Ginga Hawk berth at the Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 08 ships namely, San Francisco Bridge, Beijing, Zhong Gu Bo Hai, Chemroute Sky, Stephanie C, Independent Spirit & Lina Aksoy sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

Shipping activity remained active at the port where three ships namely, Maersk Valencia, MSC Positano and Hafnia Excellence carrying Containers and Mogas, berthed at Container Terminal and Oil Terminal respectively on Tuesday, 11thJune-2024.

While two more ships, Beijing and Adonnis with containers and steel products also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the same day.

Atotal of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Block Island, Al-Jassasiya and Maersk Valencia sailed out to sea on Tuesday morning and three more ships, Kouros Queen, Asia Liberty and MSC Positano are expected to sail on today afternoon.

A cargo volume of 157,816 tonnes, comprising 102,179 tonnes imports cargo and 55,637 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 5,555 Containers (2,907 TEUs Imports and 2,648 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 03 ships at outer anchorage of port, out of them two ships, Da Xin and Adonnis & four more ships, Maersk Cabo Verde, Kualalumpur Express, Cosco America and Hanyu Freesia carrying project cargo, steel product, containers and chemicals are expected to take berths at MW-1, MW-2, QICT and EVTL on 12th June-2024 respectively.

