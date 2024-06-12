AIRLINK 78.61 Increased By ▲ 5.08 (6.91%)
BOP 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
CNERGY 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
DFML 36.48 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.08%)
DGKC 88.25 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.96%)
FCCL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.41%)
FFBL 30.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.47%)
FFL 9.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
HASCOL 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.24%)
HBL 105.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUBC 137.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
HUMNL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
KEL 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.34%)
KOSM 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
MLCF 37.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.17%)
OGDC 119.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.18%)
PAEL 23.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PIBTL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PPL 114.05 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.38%)
PRL 23.17 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.58%)
PTC 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.52%)
SEARL 59.05 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.11%)
SNGP 61.98 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.42%)
SSGC 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.14%)
TELE 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.59%)
TPLP 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
TRG 63.72 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.98%)
UNITY 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 7,583 Increased By 39.5 (0.52%)
BR30 24,238 Increased By 202.6 (0.84%)
KSE100 72,797 Increased By 207.9 (0.29%)
KSE30 23,213 Increased By 76.4 (0.33%)
Jun 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

April 1-June 10: security forces have killed 181 terrorists across Pakistan, says report

  • 7,000 operations carried out in different parts of Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan
BR Web Desk Published June 12, 2024 Updated June 12, 2024 04:49pm

Security forces have killed 181 terrorists across Pakistan from April 1 till June 10.

As per Radio Pakistan, security forces conducted 7,000 operations in different parts of Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan and killed the terrorists during cross-border infiltration.

ISPR says security forces killed 29 terrorists in April

The report further said that the timely response of the security forces foiled the sordid designs of banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

Infiltration attempts were also foiled in Bajaur, Dir and Chitral due to the intelligence based information.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, security forces killed at least 11 terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Lakki Marwat district.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said an operation was launched on Tuesday in response to the recent Improvised Explosive Device (IED) explosion that claimed the lives of seven brave soldiers including Captain Muhammad Faraz Ilyas and Subedar Major Muhammad Nazir.

During the operation, own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, as result of which eleven terrorists were successfully neutralised while multiple terrorist hideouts were also busted, the ISPR said.

ISPR terrorists security forces

Comments

200 characters

April 1-June 10: security forces have killed 181 terrorists across Pakistan, says report

KSE-100 gains over 500 points as concerns somewhat subside over anti-growth budget measures

Tax galore: experts stress on promoting industrialisation, reducing expenditure

Rs12trn tax collection target likely

Govt all set to present over Rs18trn budget today

Rupee declines marginally against US dollar

Antony Blinken heads to key mediator Qatar after Hamas truce deal reply

Oil perks up on inventory drawdown forecasts for this year

Gold price per tola increases Rs600 in Pakistan

Installed electricity capacity stands at 42,131MW

Read more stories