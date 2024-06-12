April 1-June 10: security forces have killed 181 terrorists across Pakistan, says report

Security forces have killed 181 terrorists across Pakistan from April 1 till June 10.

As per Radio Pakistan, security forces conducted 7,000 operations in different parts of Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan and killed the terrorists during cross-border infiltration.

ISPR says security forces killed 29 terrorists in April

The report further said that the timely response of the security forces foiled the sordid designs of banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

Infiltration attempts were also foiled in Bajaur, Dir and Chitral due to the intelligence based information.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, security forces killed at least 11 terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Lakki Marwat district.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said an operation was launched on Tuesday in response to the recent Improvised Explosive Device (IED) explosion that claimed the lives of seven brave soldiers including Captain Muhammad Faraz Ilyas and Subedar Major Muhammad Nazir.

During the operation, own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, as result of which eleven terrorists were successfully neutralised while multiple terrorist hideouts were also busted, the ISPR said.