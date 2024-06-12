Palm oil rises to track higher rival softs and crude

SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures rose over 1% on Wednesday to track rival edible oils and crude oil higher.
The benchmark palm oil contract for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 45 ringgit, or 1.14% to 3,976 ringgit ($843.62) a metric ton as of 0249 GMT.
Palm oil ticks up on lower rapeseed projections
It dipped 0.15% during overnight trade.
Dalian’s most active soyoil contract edged up 0.05%, while its palm oil contract increased 0.73%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade gained 0.62%.
China is “importing record high soybeans from South America” after the bumper harvests in Brazil and Argentina, LSEG said in an agriculture report published on Wednesday.
Grain trade association Coceral cut its rapeseed crop forecast to 19.4 million tons from 20.2 million in its previous forecast and 21.4 million in 2023.
France’s farm ministry projected the winter rapeseed crop at 4.2 million tons for this year’s harvest, down 1.2% from 2023.
Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.
Oil prices ticked higher on Wednesday on upbeat global demand views from the US Energy Information Administration and OPEC.
Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.
The Malaysian ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, strengthened 0.08% against the dollar. A stronger ringgit makes palm oil less attractive for foreign currency holders.
