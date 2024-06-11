AIRLINK 73.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.87%)
BOP 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.06%)
CNERGY 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.2%)
DFML 36.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.33 (-8.45%)
DGKC 86.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-2.31%)
FCCL 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.74%)
FFBL 30.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.28%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
GGL 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.6%)
HASCOL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.31%)
HBL 105.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.23%)
HUBC 137.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.57%)
HUMNL 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.02%)
KOSM 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.9%)
MLCF 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.32%)
OGDC 119.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.65%)
PAEL 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.76%)
PIBTL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.1%)
PPL 112.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.13%)
PRL 22.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.65%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-5.25%)
SEARL 58.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.51%)
SNGP 61.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.71%)
SSGC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.93%)
TELE 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.45%)
TPLP 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.65%)
TRG 63.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.7%)
UNITY 26.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.44%)
BR100 7,566 Decreased By -60.2 (-0.79%)
BR30 24,087 Decreased By -272.5 (-1.12%)
KSE100 72,589 Decreased By -663.1 (-0.91%)
KSE30 23,137 Decreased By -263.6 (-1.13%)
Jun 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil ticks up on lower rapeseed projections

Reuters Published 11 Jun, 2024 04:48pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures rose Tuesday, reversing midday losses, as lower rapeseed projections overshadowed U.S. soybean ratings, which were as expected.

The benchmark palm oil contract for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed up 14 ringgit, or 0.36%, to 3,933 ringgit ($833.79) a metric ton.

In its first production estimates for this year’s harvest, France’s farm ministry projected the winter rapeseed crop at 4.2 million tons, down 1.2% from 2023.

Dalian’s most active soyoil contract slid 1.7%, while its palm oil contract lost 2.69%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade slipped 0.48%.

The USDA’s soybean crop ratings were in line with trade expectations. Soybean conditions were rated 72% “good-to-excellent” in the USDA’s first ratings of 2024 for the oilseed.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

While a weak ringgit is currently supporting palm oil prices, lower Malaysian exports expected in June have “capped the gains for upside” in the near term, said Mitesh Saiya, trading manager at Mumbai-based trading firm Kantilal Laxmichand & Co.

Palm gains on firm crude but logs weekly decline

Cargo surveyors Intertek Testing Services and AmSpec Agri said exports of Malaysian palm oil products for June 1-10 fell 20.4% and 21.6%, respectively, compared to May 1-10.

Cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance, however, estimated exports for June 1-10 at 347,045 tons, up 31.8% from 263,369 tons shipped during May 1-10.

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, strengthened 0.04% against the dollar after declining 0.66% on Monday.

Palm oil may fall this week towards the support levels of 3,850-3,870 ringgit per ton, with resistance at 3,980-4,000 ringgit, LSEG said in a report.

Palm Oil Malaysian palm oil palm oil export Palm oil price Palm oil market

Comments

200 characters

Palm oil ticks up on lower rapeseed projections

Rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

World Bank approves $1bn financing for Dasu Hydropower Project

High-powered delegation from China to soon visit Pakistan: PM Shehbaz

India wants to resolve issue of ‘years-old cross-border terrorism’ with Pakistan: FM Jaishankar

Oil steady as investors hold for Fed meet, inflation data

11 terrorists killed in Lakki Marwat IBO: ISPR

Dr Shamshad appointed chairperson of PSX board

Pakistan imposes one document regime at Chaman border

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,900 in Pakistan

Jordan hosts emergency aid summit for war-torn Gaza

Read more stories