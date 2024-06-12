Indian shares inch higher ahead of Fed policy decision

BENGALURU: Indian shares opened higher on Wednesday, driven by information technology stocks, ahead of inflation data and the Federal Reserve’s policy decision.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.25% at 23,322.10, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.20% to 76,611.77, as of 9:18 a.m. IST.

All 13 major sectors logged gains. US rates-sensitive IT stocks gained 1.25%.

Indian shares remain muted ahead of Fed decision, inflation data

While the Fed is widely expected to hold rates steady, the focus is on whether policymakers could tweak their projections for rate cuts this year.