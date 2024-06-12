AIRLINK 74.75 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.66%)
BOP 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.64%)
CNERGY 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
DFML 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.63%)
DGKC 87.76 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.4%)
FCCL 21.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFBL 30.25 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.8%)
FFL 9.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGL 9.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
HASCOL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
HBL 105.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.66%)
HUBC 138.35 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.65%)
HUMNL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
KEL 4.63 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.12%)
KOSM 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.25%)
MLCF 37.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.82%)
OGDC 119.72 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.27%)
PAEL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.92%)
PIBTL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.32%)
PPL 114.06 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.39%)
PRL 23.03 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.96%)
PTC 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.68%)
SEARL 58.76 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.62%)
SNGP 61.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.47%)
SSGC 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
TELE 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.46%)
TPLP 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
TRG 62.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.4%)
UNITY 26.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.52%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 7,589 Increased By 45.8 (0.61%)
BR30 24,247 Increased By 211.8 (0.88%)
KSE100 72,970 Increased By 380.9 (0.52%)
KSE30 23,276 Increased By 139.2 (0.6%)
Jun 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares inch higher ahead of Fed policy decision

Reuters Published 12 Jun, 2024 09:27am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Indian shares opened higher on Wednesday, driven by information technology stocks, ahead of inflation data and the Federal Reserve’s policy decision.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.25% at 23,322.10, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.20% to 76,611.77, as of 9:18 a.m. IST.

All 13 major sectors logged gains. US rates-sensitive IT stocks gained 1.25%.

Indian shares remain muted ahead of Fed decision, inflation data

While the Fed is widely expected to hold rates steady, the focus is on whether policymakers could tweak their projections for rate cuts this year.

Indian shares S&P BSE Sensex

Comments

200 characters

Indian shares inch higher ahead of Fed policy decision

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

Govt all set to present over Rs18trn budget today

Growth target missed: Economic Survey

Tax exemptions, zero-rating cost kitty over Rs3.87trn

No sacred cows, everyone has to contribute to economy: Aurangzeb

Interest expenses climb to Rs5.5trn

Public debt recorded at Rs67.525trn at Mar-end

Oil climbs on optimistic demand outlook

Installed electricity capacity stands at 42,131MW

Life expectancy rises to 67.3 years

Read more stories