AIRLINK 73.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.87%)
BOP 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.06%)
CNERGY 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.2%)
DFML 36.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.33 (-8.45%)
DGKC 86.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-2.31%)
FCCL 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.74%)
FFBL 30.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.28%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
GGL 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.6%)
HASCOL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.31%)
HBL 105.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.23%)
HUBC 137.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.57%)
HUMNL 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.02%)
KOSM 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.9%)
MLCF 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.32%)
OGDC 119.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.65%)
PAEL 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.76%)
PIBTL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.1%)
PPL 112.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.13%)
PRL 22.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.65%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-5.25%)
SEARL 58.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.51%)
SNGP 61.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.71%)
SSGC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.93%)
TELE 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.45%)
TPLP 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.65%)
TRG 63.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.7%)
UNITY 26.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.44%)
BR100 7,566 Decreased By -60.2 (-0.79%)
BR30 24,087 Decreased By -272.5 (-1.12%)
KSE100 72,589 Decreased By -663.1 (-0.91%)
KSE30 23,137 Decreased By -263.6 (-1.13%)
Jun 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares remain muted ahead of Fed decision, inflation data

Reuters Published 11 Jun, 2024 04:54pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Indian shares closed flat on Tuesday, coming off a sharp rise last week, as investors moved on from election related news to focus on upcoming inflation data, as well as the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision later in the week.

The NSE Nifty 50 index settled 0.02% higher at 23,264.85, while the S&P BSE Sensex shed 0.04% to 76,456.59.

Seven of the 13 major sectors logged gains. Oil and gas added 1.33%, top sectoral gainer by percentage.

After rising about 3.4% last week, the Nifty 50 has dropped about 0.1% this week so far, trading in a narrow 200-point range over the last two sessions.

Markets are expected to see incremental moves in the near term, said Raghvendra Nath, MD, Ladderup Wealth Management, citing key triggers such as election results, corporate earnings are over.

Indian refiner ONGC climbed 5.56%, topping the list of Nifty 50 gainers, after Jefferies reiterated a “buy” rating on the stock.

“Policy continuity on pricing reforms should keep ONGC’s profitability elevated compared to past averages,” said Jefferies, adding that the recent correction in share prices provided buying opportunity in the stock.

Indian shares slip after election results rally, IT weighs

ONGC led the gains in oil & gas and energy indexes, which rose 1.33% and 0.27%, respectively.

City gas distributor GAIL gained 2.25%, after reports said petroleum minister hinted at a likely inclusion of natural gas under the ambit of Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Meanwhile, U.S. interest rate-sensitive IT stocks were little-changed ahead of the U.S. consumer price index data for May and the Fed’s policy decision on Wednesday.

The Fed is expected to hold rates steady and the focus will be on whether policymakers tweak their projections for rate cuts this year.

Airlines operator IndiGo’s shares dropped 4.32% as its biggest shareholder was set to sell a 2% stake worth $394 million, per a term sheet seen by Reuters.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Indian stocks

Comments

200 characters

Indian shares remain muted ahead of Fed decision, inflation data

Rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

World Bank approves $1bn financing for Dasu Hydropower Project

High-powered delegation from China to soon visit Pakistan: PM Shehbaz

India wants to resolve issue of ‘years-old cross-border terrorism’ with Pakistan: FM Jaishankar

Oil steady as investors hold for Fed meet, inflation data

11 terrorists killed in Lakki Marwat IBO: ISPR

Dr Shamshad appointed chairperson of PSX board

Pakistan imposes one document regime at Chaman border

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,900 in Pakistan

Jordan hosts emergency aid summit for war-torn Gaza

Read more stories