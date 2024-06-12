Foreign policy towards India‘Unilateral change’ not acceptable: PTI

ISLAMABAD: The beleaguered opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday said that any unilateral change in Pakistan’s foreign policy towards India is not acceptable.

The statement from the PTI comes a day after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his elder brother ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif felicitated Narendra Modi on his third term as prime minister of India.

In a statement issued here, PTI spokesman Raoof Hasan said that any attempt by the Sharifs to mend fences with India without taking the nation into confidence will be resisted.

He alleged that Sharif brothers’ move to mend ties with India is nothing but to protect their commercial and family interests which will not be accepted.

He also alleged that “contrary to the aspirations of the nation, as prime minister, Sharif had always promoted personal interests as far as Israel and India are concerned.”

He recalled that it was Sharif who did not meet Hurriyet leader during his visit to attend Narendra Modi’s oath-taking ceremony on May 26 in New Delhi in 2014, adding “it was Sharif who broke the tradition for the first time just to please Modi.”

