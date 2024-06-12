AIRLINK 73.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.87%)
BOP 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.06%)
CNERGY 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.2%)
DFML 36.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.33 (-8.45%)
DGKC 86.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-2.31%)
FCCL 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.74%)
FFBL 30.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.28%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
GGL 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.6%)
HASCOL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.31%)
HBL 105.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.23%)
HUBC 137.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.57%)
HUMNL 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.02%)
KOSM 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.9%)
MLCF 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.32%)
OGDC 119.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.65%)
PAEL 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.76%)
PIBTL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.1%)
PPL 112.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.13%)
PRL 22.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.65%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-5.25%)
SEARL 58.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.51%)
SNGP 61.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.71%)
SSGC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.93%)
TELE 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.45%)
TPLP 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.65%)
TRG 63.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.7%)
UNITY 26.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.44%)
BR100 7,566 Decreased By -60.2 (-0.79%)
BR30 24,087 Decreased By -272.5 (-1.12%)
KSE100 72,589 Decreased By -663.1 (-0.91%)
KSE30 23,137 Decreased By -263.6 (-1.13%)
Jun 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-06-12

Foreign policy towards India‘Unilateral change’ not acceptable: PTI

Recorder Report Published 12 Jun, 2024 06:51am

ISLAMABAD: The beleaguered opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday said that any unilateral change in Pakistan’s foreign policy towards India is not acceptable.

The statement from the PTI comes a day after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his elder brother ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif felicitated Narendra Modi on his third term as prime minister of India.

In a statement issued here, PTI spokesman Raoof Hasan said that any attempt by the Sharifs to mend fences with India without taking the nation into confidence will be resisted.

He alleged that Sharif brothers’ move to mend ties with India is nothing but to protect their commercial and family interests which will not be accepted.

He also alleged that “contrary to the aspirations of the nation, as prime minister, Sharif had always promoted personal interests as far as Israel and India are concerned.”

He recalled that it was Sharif who did not meet Hurriyet leader during his visit to attend Narendra Modi’s oath-taking ceremony on May 26 in New Delhi in 2014, adding “it was Sharif who broke the tradition for the first time just to please Modi.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Narendra Modi India Pakistan Foreign Policy PTI PM Shehbaz Sharif Pakistan foreign policy Raoof Hasan

Comments

200 characters

Foreign policy towards India‘Unilateral change’ not acceptable: PTI

Govt all set to present over Rs18trn budget today

Growth target missed: Economic Survey

No sacred cows, everyone has to contribute to economy: Aurangzeb

Life expectancy rises to 67.3 years

Inflation target of 21pc will be missed

Interest expenses climb to Rs5.5trn

Public debt recorded at Rs67.525trn at Mar-end

Installed electricity capacity stands at 42,131MW

Tax exemptions, zero-rating cost kitty over Rs3.87trn

World Bank projects 2.3pc GDP growth rate

Read more stories