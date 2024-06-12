PTI rejects composition of standing committees

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Tuesday, rejected the composition of the standing committees in the upper house of parliament, dismissing this move as collusion between the ruling political parties without taking the opposition into the loop.

“There is this impression—that ruling political parties have distributed the leaderships of the committees as per their will—this collusion is totally against the parliamentary traditions,” said Leader of the Opposition in Senate Shibli Faraz on the floor of the house.

As per the parliamentary traditions, the leaderships of key Senate standing committees are given to opposition lawmakers—to keep an effective check on the issues of governance, he said.

“But this tradition is being violated, so is the sanctity of the parliament,” he deplored.

He said the members of treasury benches would head the finance and planning committees despite that “we are interested in these committees.”

“If you want, I can name who is going to head which committee. All of this has been decided— and we have been left out,” he said.

The opposition leader demanded of Chairman Senate Yousaf Raza Gilani to play his role “to stop the totally unjustified distribution of the committees against the parliamentary traditions.”

Addressing the chairman, he said, “You should call the leader of the house, wherever he is, to be here and sort it out.”

PTI Parliamentary Leader in Senate Barrister Ai Zafar said the distribution of Senate committees is unacceptable to PTI. “The Form 47 kind of treatment has been meted out on us in the Senate too,” he deplored.

Without naming Ishaq Dar, the PTI parliamentary leader criticised him. “He is leader of the house—and he happens to be deputy prime minister— then he is the foreign minister— he is just too busy to be here and resolve the issues concerning the Senate,” Zafar said.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Parliamentary Leader in Senate Sherry Rehman said the PTI was in the government back in the year 2021 when it took the leaderships of Senate’s interior and law committees. “Don’t forget the past,” she said.

Rehman said the disputes related to committees’ distribution can be resolved through mutual consultation. “But you cannot dictate your terms. If you want to boycott just because you wanted to head some committees and you couldn’t get them, then go ahead. Your boycott is fine with us. In the past, you boycotted the National Assembly committees and then you regretted.”

The chairman Senate said the issue should be resolved by tomorrow. “Leader of the house would be here tomorrow. The leader of the house and opposition better sit together to sort out the things,” he said.

Law Minister Azam Tarar responded to the chairman. “With your involvement-under your supervision, we are ready to address this issue over a cup of tea.”

Apart from that, amidst opposition’s strong protest, the treasury benches managed to have some government bills passed by the house. Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (Amendment) Bill 2024, Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (Amendment) Bill 2024, Pakistan Postal Services Management Board (Amendment) Bill 2024 and National Highway Authority (Amendment) Bill 2024 were moved by the law minister.

The controversial Elections (Amendment) Ordinance 2024 and National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance 2024 were laid in the house.

Meanwhile, Power Minister Awais Leghari, on a calling attention notice, said, power sector is faced with issues concerning its three sub sectors; generation, transmission and distribution. “There are problems in these areas, and, at times, these problems are intertwined,” he said.

The faults in transmission system will be rectified and the power system will be revived in next two to three years, the minister said.

Responding to a question in the question hour, the law minister said, the federal government is committed to enhance Pakistan’s exports to 50 billion rupees annually.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has been directed to introduce exports-friendly policies, he said.

The house was adjourned till today (Wednesday).

