IK not offered any ‘deal’, says Gohar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan on Tuesday said that the jailed founding party chairman Imran Khan has not been offered any deal and he is ready to forgive everything for the sake of the country.

Talking to journalists after meeting Imran Khan at Adiala jail, he reiterated the need for negotiations in a bid to steer the country out of the prevalent economic and political crises.

“We’ve repeatedly said that there should be talks (…) Imran Khan hasn’t been offered any deal. He is ready to forgive all injustices done to him and his party leaders and workers to move the country forward,” he added.

Gohar said that lawyers had met with Imran Khan in Adiala Jail and were proceeding with legal action based on their recommendations.

He noted that Imran Khan was not allowed to speak to his sons, requesting that he be allowed to talk to his children every other week.

About the recent visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to China along with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Asim Munir, he said that it was an exercise in futility as they returned home empty-handed.

“No investment is coming from abroad and the government is even failing to meet its expenditures,” he added.

He called upon the superior courts to expedite the fake and politically motivated cases against Imran Khan, emphasising the need to focus on moving negotiations forward.

