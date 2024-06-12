AIRLINK 73.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.87%)
BOP 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.06%)
CNERGY 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.2%)
DFML 36.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.33 (-8.45%)
DGKC 86.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-2.31%)
FCCL 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.74%)
FFBL 30.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.28%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
GGL 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.6%)
HASCOL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.31%)
HBL 105.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.23%)
HUBC 137.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.57%)
HUMNL 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.02%)
KOSM 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.9%)
MLCF 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.32%)
OGDC 119.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.65%)
PAEL 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.76%)
PIBTL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.1%)
PPL 112.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.13%)
PRL 22.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.65%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-5.25%)
SEARL 58.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.51%)
SNGP 61.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.71%)
SSGC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.93%)
TELE 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.45%)
TPLP 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.65%)
TRG 63.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.7%)
UNITY 26.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.44%)
BR100 7,566 Decreased By -60.2 (-0.79%)
BR30 24,087 Decreased By -272.5 (-1.12%)
KSE100 72,589 Decreased By -663.1 (-0.91%)
KSE30 23,137 Decreased By -263.6 (-1.13%)
Jun 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-06-12

IK not offered any ‘deal’, says Gohar

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 12 Jun, 2024 06:51am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan on Tuesday said that the jailed founding party chairman Imran Khan has not been offered any deal and he is ready to forgive everything for the sake of the country.

Talking to journalists after meeting Imran Khan at Adiala jail, he reiterated the need for negotiations in a bid to steer the country out of the prevalent economic and political crises.

“We’ve repeatedly said that there should be talks (…) Imran Khan hasn’t been offered any deal. He is ready to forgive all injustices done to him and his party leaders and workers to move the country forward,” he added.

Gohar said that lawyers had met with Imran Khan in Adiala Jail and were proceeding with legal action based on their recommendations.

He noted that Imran Khan was not allowed to speak to his sons, requesting that he be allowed to talk to his children every other week.

About the recent visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to China along with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Asim Munir, he said that it was an exercise in futility as they returned home empty-handed.

“No investment is coming from abroad and the government is even failing to meet its expenditures,” he added.

He called upon the superior courts to expedite the fake and politically motivated cases against Imran Khan, emphasising the need to focus on moving negotiations forward.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PTI Imran Khan Political crises PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan

Comments

200 characters

IK not offered any ‘deal’, says Gohar

Govt all set to present over Rs18trn budget today

Growth target missed: Economic Survey

No sacred cows, everyone has to contribute to economy: Aurangzeb

Life expectancy rises to 67.3 years

Inflation target of 21pc will be missed

Interest expenses climb to Rs5.5trn

Public debt recorded at Rs67.525trn at Mar-end

Installed electricity capacity stands at 42,131MW

Tax exemptions, zero-rating cost kitty over Rs3.87trn

World Bank projects 2.3pc GDP growth rate

Read more stories