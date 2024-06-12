Allowing export of sugar

According to a Business Recorder news report, a meeting of the Sugar Advisory Board (SAB) chaired by the Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain has allowed sugar millers, albeit conditionally, to export 150,000 metric tons of sugar after manufacturers had agreed to maintain sufficient local stocks to ensure the smooth supply of the commodity in local markets at sustainable price.

In this regard an agreement was reached between the government and Pakistan Sugar Mills Association to ensure smooth supply and stable price of sugar in the local market.

It is, however, important to note that it was barely a few weeks ago that commerce minister Jamal Kamal had categorically stated at a private TV channel that the prime minister would never acquiesce to any hike in the price of sugar.

He had also made it clear that the sugar millers would now be required to give an undertaking that the price of sugar would not rise in local market in the event of export of this commodity.

It appears that the government has obtained an undertaking or a firm pledge from the sugar millers in the shape of an agreement with them.

I would urge the relevant government ministers to make the contents of the said agreement public in order to inject transparency and fairness into their approach to the price and availability of one of the essential food items, sugar, in the country.

Sabir Warraich (Daska, Punjab)

