Gold prices gain

KARACHI: Gold prices on Tuesday gained a big leap on the local market with global bullion value going past $2300 an ounce, traders said.

The precious metal prices grew by Rs1900 and Rs1629 to reach Rs241300 per tola and Rs206876 per 10 grams, respectively.

On the world market, the bullion prices went up by $15 to settle for $2307 per ounce while silver was available at $29.27 per ounce, traders said.

Local silver prices remained firm at Rs2750 per tola and Rs2357.68 per 10 grams, traders added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024