Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) announces Eid-ul-Azha 2024 holidays

The Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (PSX) has announced that it will remain closed from Monday, June 17, 2024, till Wednesday, June 19, 2024, for Eid-ul-Azha holidays.

A notification from the PSX stated, “All TRE Certificate Holders, staff and concerned are hereby informed that Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited shall remain closed from Monday, June 17, 2024 till Wednesday, June 19, 2024 on account of Eid-ul-Azha holidays”.

“We would like to extend out heartiest Eid Greetings to everyone in advance,” it added.

The development comes after the federal government announced 3-day holiday for Eid-ul-Azha.