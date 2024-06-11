AIRLINK 73.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.87%)
BOP 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.06%)
CNERGY 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.2%)
DFML 36.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.33 (-8.45%)
DGKC 86.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-2.31%)
FCCL 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.74%)
FFBL 30.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.28%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
GGL 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.6%)
HASCOL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.31%)
HBL 105.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.23%)
HUBC 137.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.57%)
HUMNL 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.02%)
KOSM 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.9%)
MLCF 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.32%)
OGDC 119.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.65%)
PAEL 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.76%)
PIBTL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.1%)
PPL 112.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.13%)
PRL 22.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.65%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-5.25%)
SEARL 58.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.51%)
SNGP 61.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.71%)
SSGC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.93%)
TELE 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.45%)
TPLP 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.65%)
TRG 63.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.7%)
UNITY 26.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.44%)
BR100 7,566 Decreased By -60.2 (-0.79%)
BR30 24,087 Decreased By -272.5 (-1.12%)
KSE100 72,589 Decreased By -663.1 (-0.91%)
KSE30 23,137 Decreased By -263.6 (-1.13%)
Jun 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

‘Intensified competition with China’ dents Pakistan’s textile sector: Economic Survey 2023-24

BR Web Desk Published 11 Jun, 2024 09:53pm

Intensified competition with China and weakened external demand hit Pakistan’s textile sector, which remained at the receiving end during the outgoing fiscal year, albeit its contraction was lower.

“The textile sector witnessed a dip of 8.3% during July-March of 2024, compared to a contraction of 16% in the same period last year,” read the Economic Survey 2023-24, released on Tuesday.

As per the survey, significant decline was seen in cotton yarn at 12.2%, and cotton cloth at 7.3%, which account for more than 80% of the textile sector.

“The leading cause of reduced production was the drop in the unit value of exports amidst weak external demand for textiles, coupled with intensified competition from China,” the survey highlighted.

“Additionally, increased power tariffs following the removal of energy subsidies for export-oriented sectors, high cost of imported raw materials, the phasing out of the Export Finance Scheme, and high interest rates were among the significant factors affecting textile output,” it added.

The textile sector remains Pakistan’s most critical manufacturing sector. The sector contributes nearly one-fourth of industrial value-added and employs about 40% of the industrial labor force.

“Barring seasonal and cyclical fluctuations, textile products have maintained an average share of about 54.5% in national exports,” read the survey.

The Economic Survey found that the country’s cloth sector produces comparatively low value-added grey cloth of mostly inferior quality due to poor technology, scarcity of quality yarn, and lack of institutional financing.

The production of cotton cloth decreased by 5.54% during the fiscal, clocking in at 5.9 billion square meters in FY23-24, as compared to 6.2 billion square meters in the same period last fiscal.

Meanwhile, the exports increased in quantity only, whereas value-wise cotton cloth only $1.42 billion in FY24, as compared to $1.53 billion in FY23, down 7.5%.

Economic Survey Pakistan textile exports Pakistan textile sector Economic Survey 2023 24

Comments

200 characters

‘Intensified competition with China’ dents Pakistan’s textile sector: Economic Survey 2023-24

Investors get over cut in key policy rate, anxious over budget as KSE-100 falls below 73,000

Rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

World Bank approves $1bn financing for Dasu Hydropower Project

High-powered delegation from China to soon visit Pakistan: PM Shehbaz

India wants to resolve issue of ‘years-old cross-border terrorism’ with Pakistan: FM Jaishankar

In meeting with UN chief, Dar calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Pakistan beat Canada by 7 wickets to register first T20 World Cup win

Oil edges up as OPEC sees relatively strong growth in 2024 oil demand

11 terrorists killed in Lakki Marwat IBO: ISPR

Dr Shamshad appointed chairperson of PSX board

Read more stories