AIRLINK 73.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.87%)
BOP 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.06%)
CNERGY 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.2%)
DFML 36.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.33 (-8.45%)
DGKC 86.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-2.31%)
FCCL 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.74%)
FFBL 30.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.28%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
GGL 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.6%)
HASCOL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.31%)
HBL 105.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.23%)
HUBC 137.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.57%)
HUMNL 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.02%)
KOSM 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.9%)
MLCF 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.32%)
OGDC 119.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.65%)
PAEL 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.76%)
PIBTL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.1%)
PPL 112.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.13%)
PRL 22.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.65%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-5.25%)
SEARL 58.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.51%)
SNGP 61.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.71%)
SSGC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.93%)
TELE 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.45%)
TPLP 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.65%)
TRG 63.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.7%)
UNITY 26.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.44%)
BR100 7,566 Decreased By -60.2 (-0.79%)
BR30 24,087 Decreased By -272.5 (-1.12%)
KSE100 72,589 Decreased By -663.1 (-0.91%)
KSE30 23,137 Decreased By -263.6 (-1.13%)
Life & Style

‘Friends’ themed experience sets up permanent home in London

A themed experience based on the iconic television sitcom ‘Friends’ is setting up permanently in London, reported...
BR Life & Style Published June 11, 2024 Updated June 11, 2024 03:11pm
Photo: The FRIENDS Experience The One in London
Photo: The FRIENDS Experience The One in London

A themed experience based on the iconic television sitcom, ‘Friends’ is setting up permanently in London, reported Variety on Tuesday.

‘The Friends Experience’ is set to open in a purpose-built location at London’s ExCel center this summer, ahead of the show’s 30th anniversary this year.

The experience will feature full-scale recreations of the show’s sets, including Monica and Rachel’s apartment, as well as the infamous “Pivot!” scene complete with couch, as well as costumes, backdrops, props and memorabilia, added the report.

Guests will be able to recreate some of their favorite on-screen moments and enjoy themed food and drinks as well as exclusive merchandise.

The hit show ran for 10 seasons on NBC from 1994 to 2004, and co-starred Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow.

Perry, who played Chandler Bing, died last year, at the age of 54, having struggled for decades with addiction and related serious health issues.

‘Friends’ cast ‘utterly devastated’ by death of Matthew Perry

The experience has been created by Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment, Original X Productions and Warner Bros. Television Group.

Previous such experiences have proved popular, including one in New York City, that was set up for a limited time.

London Friends Warner Bros. Discovery

