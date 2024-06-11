‘Friends’ themed experience sets up permanent home in London

A themed experience based on the iconic television sitcom, ‘Friends’ is setting up permanently in London, reported Variety on Tuesday.

‘The Friends Experience’ is set to open in a purpose-built location at London’s ExCel center this summer, ahead of the show’s 30th anniversary this year.

The experience will feature full-scale recreations of the show’s sets, including Monica and Rachel’s apartment, as well as the infamous “Pivot!” scene complete with couch, as well as costumes, backdrops, props and memorabilia, added the report.

Guests will be able to recreate some of their favorite on-screen moments and enjoy themed food and drinks as well as exclusive merchandise.

The hit show ran for 10 seasons on NBC from 1994 to 2004, and co-starred Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow.

Perry, who played Chandler Bing, died last year, at the age of 54, having struggled for decades with addiction and related serious health issues.

‘Friends’ cast ‘utterly devastated’ by death of Matthew Perry

The experience has been created by Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment, Original X Productions and Warner Bros. Television Group.

Previous such experiences have proved popular, including one in New York City, that was set up for a limited time.