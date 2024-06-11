President’s Trophy Grade-II final: OGDCL needs 162 more runs for victory

LAHORE: Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) require 162 more runs to win the President’s Trophy Grade-II final after they finished day three with 93 for no loss in pursuit of the 255-run target set by Eshaal Associates.

Earlier in the day, Eshaal Associates resumed their second innings from 127-4 and added only 145 runs to their overnight total. Sajjad Ibrahim (38, 55b, 7x4s) departed after adding just five runs to his overnight score of 33. Abdul Rehman contributed with 40 off 75 balls with the help of six boundaries while Sajjad Ali’s brisk half-century (58, 41b, 6x4s, 3x6s) helped his team to manage a fighting total. Shahzaib Bhatti, batting at nine, also chipped in with 30 off 30 balls hitting one boundary and two sixes.

For OGDCL, Mushtaq Ahmed picked up figures of 5-93 in 17.2 overs while he was aided by Mohammad Sarwar Afridi who bagged four wickets.

In pursuit of the 255-run target, OGDCL opening batters, Raja Hamza Waheed (57 not out, 61b, 10x4s) and Abbas Ali (34 not out, 61b, 3x4s, 2x6s) cruised to 93 before the rain arrived and cut short the last session.

