PAC appoints Kazim Saeed as CEO

Recorder Report Published 11 Jun, 2024 03:17am

LAHORE: Pakistan Agricultural Coalition (PAC), a leading non-profit platform for the advancement of agriculture, has appointed Kazim Saeed, a policy and strategy professional, as the Chief Executive Officer.

Founding CEO Arif Nadeem will assume the role of Vice Chairman, according to an announcement by the PAC here on Monday.

In his new role, Kazim will further PAC’s contribution towards the development of the private sector-led agriculture sector with support from Pakistan’s premier business groups.

“There is plenty of work to do yet but it’s an exciting time for Pakistan’s agriculture sector. I look forward to working with PAC’s patrons and sponsors and all stakeholders to help realize the potential of PAC and of Pakistan’s agriculture sector,” said Kazim.

Chairman PAC Hadi Ali Rizvi congratulated Kazim and said that “we are delighted to announce that Kazim Saeed will assume the role of CEO of PAC with immediate effect. Saeed’s substantial contributions to PAC from its inception to the present have been unparalleled.”

