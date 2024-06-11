Jun 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
PMEX daily trading report

Recorder Report Published 11 Jun, 2024 03:17am

KARACHI: On Friday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 31.736 billion and the number of lots traded was 27,284.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 20.546 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 4.302 billion), Silver (PKR 2.693 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.490 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.036 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 688.905 million), DJ (PKR 303.453 million), Copper (PKR 218.344 million), SP 500 (PKR 159.602 million), Natural Gas (PKR 134.726 million), Japan Equity (PKR 64.657million), Palladium (PKR 51.154 million) and Brent (PKR 46.628million).

In Agricultural commodities,12 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 12.448 million were traded.

