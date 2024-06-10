AIRLINK 75.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.34%)
BOP 4.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
DFML 40.12 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.96%)
DGKC 88.80 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (4.59%)
FCCL 22.99 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.98%)
FFBL 30.47 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.86%)
FFL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
GGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.5%)
HASCOL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.05%)
HBL 106.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.62%)
HUBC 140.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.82%)
KEL 4.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.63%)
KOSM 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
MLCF 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.4%)
OGDC 123.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.83%)
PAEL 24.62 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.74%)
PIBTL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.61%)
PPL 114.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.8%)
PRL 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.2%)
PTC 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.61%)
SEARL 59.60 Increased By ▲ 3.61 (6.45%)
SNGP 61.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.87%)
SSGC 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.13%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.75%)
TPLP 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.41%)
TRG 65.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.09%)
UNITY 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.9%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
BR100 7,694 Decreased By -23.6 (-0.31%)
BR30 24,691 Decreased By -86.7 (-0.35%)
KSE100 73,754 Decreased By -108.9 (-0.15%)
KSE30 23,617 Decreased By -74.6 (-0.31%)
Jun 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-06-10

FBR: CA firm seeks details of rented buildings

Sohail Sarfraz Published 10 Jun, 2024 06:52am

ISLAMABAD: A chartered accountant firm has approached chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) seeking details of rented and owned buildings under the FBR’s usage with annual rent being paid against rented buildings across Pakistan.

In this regard, Jamil Akhter Baig, partner of Chartered Accountants (Akhter Mahmood Mian) has written a letter to the FBR under section 11 of The Right of Access to Information Act, 2017.

According to the chartered accountant, it came to my notice that FBR is getting more buildings on lease in Lahore without considering the cost being drained out from the exchequer of this State.

“If the tax collected from the citizens of Pakistan is being misused, misapplied, or drained ruthlessly, we cannot, being citizens and having key role in this profession for which we have spent our whole life, remain departed and unallied,” he said.

The details of rented and owned buildings under the usage of FBR and its regional as well as under controlled offices may be provided together with annual rent being paid against rented buildings. The copies of rent deeds/agreements may also be provided. This information is requested for all cities of Pakistan where offices of the FBR are being operated including Inland Revenue Service and Customs, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

FBR Akhter Mahmood Mian Jamil Akhter Baig

Comments

200 characters

FBR: CA firm seeks details of rented buildings

KE issues stern warning to Sindh govt over dues

Iesco issues list of govt sector defaulters

NEC to approve development plan, growth target today

5-year plan to be submitted to NEC

Budget: Rs65.6bn proposed for Suparco

Rise in tax on import of cell phones likely

Mining, oil and gas: Pakistan, China agree to strengthen cooperation

US, KSA close to finalising draft security treaty

Budget to protect salaried, low-income classes: govt

Peshawar: prices of essential food items remain almost unchanged

Read more stories