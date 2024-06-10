FBR: CA firm seeks details of rented buildings

ISLAMABAD: A chartered accountant firm has approached chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) seeking details of rented and owned buildings under the FBR’s usage with annual rent being paid against rented buildings across Pakistan.

In this regard, Jamil Akhter Baig, partner of Chartered Accountants (Akhter Mahmood Mian) has written a letter to the FBR under section 11 of The Right of Access to Information Act, 2017.

According to the chartered accountant, it came to my notice that FBR is getting more buildings on lease in Lahore without considering the cost being drained out from the exchequer of this State.

“If the tax collected from the citizens of Pakistan is being misused, misapplied, or drained ruthlessly, we cannot, being citizens and having key role in this profession for which we have spent our whole life, remain departed and unallied,” he said.

The details of rented and owned buildings under the usage of FBR and its regional as well as under controlled offices may be provided together with annual rent being paid against rented buildings. The copies of rent deeds/agreements may also be provided. This information is requested for all cities of Pakistan where offices of the FBR are being operated including Inland Revenue Service and Customs, he added.

