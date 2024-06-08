AIRLINK 75.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.34%)
Sports

South Africa beat Netherlands by four wickets in T20 World Cup

AFP Published June 8, 2024

NEW YORK: South Africa overcame an early batting collapse before sealing a four-wicket victory over bogey team the Netherlands in their T20 World Cup Group D clash in New York on Saturday.

The Proteas, chasing a modest victory target of 104 after opting to bowl first and restricting the Dutch to 103, looked to be in peril after slumping to 12-4 after 4.3 overs at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.

Afghanistan thrash New Zealand in T20 World Cup

But David Miller’s unbeaten 59 steadied the ship and dragged South Africa over the line as they finished on 106-6 with seven balls to spare.

David Miller ICC T20 World Cup 2024 South Africa vs Netherlands

