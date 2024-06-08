SECP increases fee for registration/filing of documents by 10pc

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has increased fee for registration/filing of documents by 10 percent from April 22, 2024.

In this regard, the SECP has issued a circular number 13 of 2024 here on Friday. The 10 percent increase in fee would be applicable for six different types of submission of documents and statements with the SECP.

According to the circular, the SECP has increased fee for registration of a company whose nominal share capital does not exceed 100,000 rupees.

In case of registration of a company whose nominal share capital exceeds 100,000 rupees, the additional fee to be determined according to the amount of nominal share capital, SECP added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024