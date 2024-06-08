AIRLINK 75.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.34%)
BOP 4.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
DFML 40.12 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.96%)
DGKC 88.80 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (4.59%)
FCCL 22.99 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.98%)
FFBL 30.47 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.86%)
FFL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
GGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.5%)
HASCOL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.05%)
HBL 106.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.62%)
HUBC 140.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.82%)
KEL 4.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.63%)
KOSM 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
MLCF 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.4%)
OGDC 123.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.83%)
PAEL 24.62 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.74%)
PIBTL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.61%)
PPL 114.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.8%)
PRL 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.2%)
PTC 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.61%)
SEARL 59.60 Increased By ▲ 3.61 (6.45%)
SNGP 61.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.87%)
SSGC 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.13%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.75%)
TPLP 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.41%)
TRG 65.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.09%)
UNITY 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.9%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
BR100 7,694 Decreased By -23.6 (-0.31%)
BR30 24,691 Decreased By -86.7 (-0.35%)
KSE100 73,754 Decreased By -108.9 (-0.15%)
KSE30 23,617 Decreased By -74.6 (-0.31%)
Jun 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials Print 2024-06-08

Sad state of public sector hospitals

Published 08 Jun, 2024 07:00am

EDITORIAL: A common concern in this country is inadequate investment in the public healthcare system. Add to it mismanagement/misdirection and the big picture becomes more bleak. As a report in this newspaper points out only one major government-run hospital in the federal capital has a functional MRI — magnetic resonance imaging.

In all other facilities this scanning equipment used for disease diagnosis and treatment is either out of order or non-existent. As a consequence, patients are forced to turn to private facilities charging Rs 10,000 for a simple MRI test and Rs 25,000 for contrast scans, which the poor patients can ill-afford.

Furthermore, notes our report, hospital staff responsible for operating this vital medical tool refer the patients to private labs claiming that their machine is not functional, which suggests they deliberately lie to claim a share in the fees charged by private labs.

Similar if not worse is the situation in other government-run healthcare centres. In Lahore, for instance, a major 1500-bed teaching hospital, the Jinnah Hospital, has been running at 70 percent of its capacity for the last many months.

Several wards and operation theatres have been closed with the result that most of the patients are either being denied admission or moved to other wards, where the central air conditioning remains idle. Also, some 40 percent of its diagnostic test service is down and quite a few life-saving medicines unavailable to poor patients.

Same is the story of other hospitals, including the Punjab Institute of Cardiology, Mayo Hospital, Services Hospital, Ganga Ram Hospital and Children’s Hospital. The conditions are so bad not only because of mismanagement but skewed government priorities.

The meagre resources that should have gone into improving healthcare facilities get misspent on a renovation project initiated by the then caretaker chief minister, Mohsin Naqvi. Shortly before leaving office, he had inaugurated brand new medical and administrative blocks at the Services Hospital, happily unveiling a plaque with his name on it. Likewise, refurbishment and reconstruction work is going on in other health centres, causing major disruptions in their routine tasks.

Amplifying the problem of inequitable health sector investments Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, who likes to put form over substance, has announced plans to acquire air ambulances, two planes and a helicopter, for the provincial emergency service to transport critical patients from far-flung areas to ‘specialised hospitals’ in big cities like Lahore. That would be a great idea but for the sorry state most ‘specialised’ hospitals are in. The governments at the Centre and in the provinces must get their priorities right.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

MRI Mohsin Naqvi public sector hospitals Punjab Institute of Cardiology

Comments

200 characters

Sad state of public sector hospitals

NEC constituted

Wind power project accuses NPCC of showing bias

Jul-Apr govt debt stock up 8.6pc to Rs66.08trn YoY

FD agrees to provide Rs1.2trn for FY25 PSDP

New EFF: IMF to support a home-grown programme

Pakistan, China ink 23 MoUs

Hamoodur Rehman Commission Report: Jailed PTI founder owns up to posting controversial tweet

Ogra allows three refineries to export HSFO in June, July

Port of Mombasa: Kenya authorises release of 1,300 containers of rice

PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit

Read more stories