AIRLINK 75.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.34%)
BOP 4.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
DFML 40.12 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.96%)
DGKC 88.80 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (4.59%)
FCCL 22.99 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.98%)
FFBL 30.47 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.86%)
FFL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
GGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.5%)
HASCOL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.05%)
HBL 106.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.62%)
HUBC 140.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.82%)
KEL 4.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.63%)
KOSM 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
MLCF 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.4%)
OGDC 123.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.83%)
PAEL 24.62 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.74%)
PIBTL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.61%)
PPL 114.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.8%)
PRL 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.2%)
PTC 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.61%)
SEARL 59.60 Increased By ▲ 3.61 (6.45%)
SNGP 61.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.87%)
SSGC 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.13%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.75%)
TPLP 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.41%)
TRG 65.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.09%)
UNITY 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.9%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
BR100 7,694 Decreased By -23.6 (-0.31%)
BR30 24,691 Decreased By -86.7 (-0.35%)
KSE100 73,754 Decreased By -108.9 (-0.15%)
KSE30 23,617 Decreased By -74.6 (-0.31%)
Jun 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-06-08

Indian rupee ends higher

Reuters Published 08 Jun, 2024 07:00am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee closed stronger on Friday, lifted by dollar sales from local corporates and an uptick in most Asian currencies, ahead of the release of the closely watched US labour market data.

The rupee closed at 83.3725 against the US dollar, compared with its previous close at 83.4725. The currency ended up 0.1% week-on-week as well.

While the local currency came under pressure earlier this week, following an unanticipated outcome in the country’s national elections but the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) likely interventions helped cap losses, traders said.

The RBI expectedly kept its key policy rates unchanged on Friday and raised its economic growth outlook for the current year but kept its inflation outlook unchanged, though it warned of persistent price pressures on food.

“We continue to think that (India’s) substantially large balance of payments surplus is going to keep the (rupee) appreciation bias intact,” Citibank economists said in a note.

At the same time, the overall move in the dollar can push the USD/INR towards 84, they added.

Benchmark Indian equity indexes, the BSE Sensex and Nifty 50, recouped election result day losses, when they had slipped the most in four years, and ended the session higher by little over 2% each.

The dollar index was at 104.1, while most Asian currencies rose, with the Korean won up 0.4% and leading losses.

Meanwhile, dollar-rupee forward premiums declined with the 1-year implied yield down 2 basis points (bps) to 1.61%.

Investors now await the release of the US nonfarm payrolls report later on Friday for further cues on when the Federal Reserve may begin to ease policy rates. Investors are pricing in nearly two rate cuts this year, with the first one in September.

RBI Asian currencies US dollar Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

Indian rupee ends higher

NEC constituted

Wind power project accuses NPCC of showing bias

Jul-Apr govt debt stock up 8.6pc to Rs66.08trn YoY

FD agrees to provide Rs1.2trn for FY25 PSDP

New EFF: IMF to support a home-grown programme

Pakistan, China ink 23 MoUs

Hamoodur Rehman Commission Report: Jailed PTI founder owns up to posting controversial tweet

Ogra allows three refineries to export HSFO in June, July

Port of Mombasa: Kenya authorises release of 1,300 containers of rice

PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit

Read more stories