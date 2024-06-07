AIRLINK 73.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.94%)
BOP 4.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.85%)
CNERGY 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.97%)
DFML 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.89%)
DGKC 85.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.82%)
FCCL 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.68%)
FFBL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.7%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
GGL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.88%)
HASCOL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.05%)
HBL 107.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.42%)
HUBC 138.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.32%)
HUMNL 10.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
KEL 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.83%)
KOSM 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
MLCF 37.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.37%)
OGDC 123.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.32%)
PAEL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.57%)
PIBTL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
PPL 114.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-2.04%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.66%)
PTC 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.13%)
SEARL 57.00 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.8%)
SNGP 61.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.71%)
SSGC 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.13%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3%)
TPLP 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.51%)
TRG 63.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.09%)
UNITY 26.73 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,628 Decreased By -89.8 (-1.16%)
BR30 24,430 Decreased By -347.2 (-1.4%)
KSE100 73,230 Decreased By -632.9 (-0.86%)
KSE30 23,474 Decreased By -217.2 (-0.92%)
Markets

Australian shares rise for third session on commodity boost

Reuters Published 07 Jun, 2024 10:06am

Australian shares were set for their best week in four as the market rose for a third consecutive session on Friday buoyed by gains in commodity-related stocks, while focus shifted to the US jobs data due later in the day for further direction.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.3% at 7,843.3, as of 0031 GMT. The benchmark has gained more than 2% so far in the week.

The European Central Bank cut interest rates on Thursday for the first time in nearly five years, boosting sentiment. Earlier this week, the Bank of Canada had cut interest rates in this cycle.

Investor focus is now on the crucial US non-farm payrolls report for further clues on the labour market and on the timing of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.

Back in Sydney, heavyweight miners rose 1.2% in their biggest intraday percentage gain since May 20.

The sub-index, however, was set to mark its third straight weekly loss.

Mining behemoths BHP and Rio Tinto were up 1.2% each on Friday.

Iron ore futures rebounded on Thursday after a five-session losing streak, with portside restocking ahead of a holiday in top consumer China.

Fortescue gained 1.7%.

Australian shares hit record high; RBA cautious on inflation

The miner has sued two of its former scientists and a former finance head, alleging “misuse” of confidential information regarding its green iron ore technology.

Gold stocks climbed 1.7% to hit a 10-day peak after bullion prices hit a two-week high overnight, while energy firms were up 0.6% on stronger crude oil prices.

Bucking the trend, financials were down 0.2%. The “Big Four” banks were down between 0.2% and 0.7%.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% to 11,961.07, but was on track for a third consecutive weekly gain.

Australian shares rise for third session on commodity boost

