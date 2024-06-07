AIRLINK 74.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-3.22%)
Jun 07, 2024
Pakistan Print 2024-06-07

ATC judge Nasir Javed leaves post as deputation period completes

Fazal Sher Published 07 Jun, 2024 06:24am
ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court judge, Nasir Javed Rana, hearing the Al-Qadir Trust case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi has left his post upon completion of his three years’ deputation period.

The Accountability Court judge, Nasir Javed Rana, left his post and his services have been handed over to the Lahore High Court (LHC).

Judge Javed Rana was hearing the £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) scam commonly known as the Al-Qadir Trust case as well as cases against President Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Meanwhile, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice, Muhammad Ali Warraich, Judge Accountability Court-II, is hereby entrusted the additional charge of the vacant post of judge, Accountability Court-I, for a period of three months from the date of assumption of charge of the post or till the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further order.

