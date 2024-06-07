AIRLINK 74.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-3.22%)
Pakistan Print 2024-06-07

ATC extends interim bail of PTI leaders

Fazal Sher Published 07 Jun, 2024 06:24am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorist Court (ATC) on Thursday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, Omar Ayub and Shibli Faraz till July 5 in the vandalism case.

Duty judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain, while hearing the case due to the absence of ATC judge Tahir Abbas Sipra, extended the interim bail of OmarAyub, Shibli Faraz, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, and former PTI leader Ali Nawaz Awan.

The PTI leaders appeared before the court along with their counsel Babar Awan. Awan filed an application seeking an exemption for Gandapur which the court approved.

Talking to reporters after the hearing, Shibli Faraz said the social team is an integral part of PTI.

Social media is playing an effective role in bringing awareness to the public, he said, adding that truth cannot be stopped by banning social media.

The PTI leader said that Hamoodur Rahman Commission Report has been public which has created awareness. “Awareness leads to the development of nations,” he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

