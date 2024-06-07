Three Standing Committees appointed by NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Thursday appointed the three Standing Committees of the house.

The speaker in exercise of powers conferred by Rule 215 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007, has appointed the three Standing Committees.

Three Standing Committees are (i) Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting; (ii) Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs, and (iii) Standing Committee on Communications.

These Standing Committees, Thursday, also unanimously passed three bills in their separate meetings.

These bills are as: “The Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2023”, “The Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2023” and “The National Highway Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2023.”

The meetings of these Standing Committees were held separately on Thursday in the Constitution Room, Parliament House, Islamabad.

Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting

The meeting of the Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting was held Thursday at 06:00 p.m. under the chairmanship of MNA Syed Naveed Qamar.

The committee considered, “The Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2023” (Ord. No.II of 2023). After detailed deliberations, the committee unanimously passed the bill with amendments.

The meeting was attended by the members of the National Assembly; Syed Aminul Haq, Bilal Azhar Kiyani, Noor Alam Khan, and Muhammad Awn Saqlain.

The meeting was also attended by the officers from Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Ministry of Finance, and Ministry of Law and Justice.

Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs

The meeting of the Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs was held at 06:15 pm under the chairmanship of MNA Bilal Azhar Kiyani.

The committee considered, “The Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2023” (Ord. No.III of 2023). After detailed deliberations, the committee unanimously passed the said bill with amendments.

The meeting was attended by the members of the National Assembly; Syed AminulHaq, Syed Naveed Qamar, Noor Alam Khan, and Muhammad Awn Saqlain.

The meeting was also attended by the officers from the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Law and Justice.

Standing Committee on Communications

The meeting of the Standing Committee on Communications was held at 06:30 p.m. under the chairmanship of MNA Syed Aminul Haq.

The committee considered, “The Pakistan Postal Services Management Board (Amendment) Bill, 2023” (Ord NoIV of 2023) and “The National Highway Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2023 (Ord NoV of 2023). After detailed deliberations, the committee, unanimously, passed both the bills with amendments. The meeting was attended by the members of the National Assembly; Syed Naveed Qamar, Bilal Azhar Kiyani, Noor Alam Khan, and Muhammad Awn Saqlain.

The meeting was also attended by the officers from the Ministry of Communications, the Ministry of Finance, and the Ministry of Law and Justice.