Namibia win toss, opt to bat vs Scotland in T20

BRIDGETOWN: Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus won the toss and chose to bat first against Scotland in a Group B encounter of the T20 World Cup at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Wednesday.

Less than 24 hours after 2021 champions Australia made their opening statement with a 39-run win over Oman at the same venue, victory by either team in this encounter will push them to the head of the group.

Having held their nerve in a tense duel with the Omanis to prevail in a super over last Sunday, the southern Africans have retained the same team in pursuit of another two points.

Scotland would have felt they were in with a good chance of upsetting title-holders England in the rain-ruined no-result two days ago, so it is no surprise that Richie Berrington also leads an unchanged 11.