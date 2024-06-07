AIRLINK 74.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-3.22%)
Sports

Namibia win toss, opt to bat vs Scotland in T20

AFP Published 07 Jun, 2024 12:24am

BRIDGETOWN: Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus won the toss and chose to bat first against Scotland in a Group B encounter of the T20 World Cup at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Wednesday.

Less than 24 hours after 2021 champions Australia made their opening statement with a 39-run win over Oman at the same venue, victory by either team in this encounter will push them to the head of the group.

Rohit in the runs as India rout Ireland in T20 World Cup

Having held their nerve in a tense duel with the Omanis to prevail in a super over last Sunday, the southern Africans have retained the same team in pursuit of another two points.

Scotland would have felt they were in with a good chance of upsetting title-holders England in the rain-ruined no-result two days ago, so it is no surprise that Richie Berrington also leads an unchanged 11.

