PM Shehbaz tells Chinese investors Pakistan taking measures to improve governance

In a meeting with potential Chinese investors in Beijing, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated that Pakistan was working on enhancing governance, expanding its tax net, and facilitating business practices to help attract foreign direct investment, Radio Pakistan reported on Thursday.

During a meeting with China Exim Bank’s President, Wu Fulin, the premier said that the results of reform measures are beginning to show in the food market, as inflation has been controlled to a great extent.

He said the current account deficit has narrowed and public debt has been brought to a more sustainable level.

The premier said Pakistan wants to learn from the Chinese experiences to uplift the agriculture sector.

Shehbaz Sharif said the ML-1 upgrade project is ready for investment and Pakistan also desires Chinese investment in reviving the Karachi circular railway project.

PM Shehbaz appreciated Exim Bank’s continued support in modernising efforts in Pakistan’s industries, agriculture, and IT sectors.

They also discussed the China-Pakistan joint venture projects and the possible role of the Chinese Exim Bank in trade financing as part of efforts to promote Pakistan’s exports in international markets.

During the meeting, Dr Wu Fulin said every project in Pakistan is a priority for China Exim Bank.

He emphasised the importance of economic and financial cooperation under CPEC Phase II and China Exim Bank’s strategic partnership with Pakistan and collaboration to advance sustainable development under the concept of Shared Prosperity.

In Beijing, PM Shehbaz also met with Ambassador Luo Zhaohui, the Chairman of the China International Cooperation Agency (CIDCA).

During his meeting with Zhaohui, the premier underlined that the governments and the peoples of both countries had always stood in solidarity with each other during times of natural disasters and calamities.

He commended CIDCA’s pivotal role in supporting developing countries particularly Pakistan during the COVID-19 pandemic, the post-2022 flood reconstruction, and the grant of the polio vaccine.

PM Shehbaz arrived in Shenzhen, China on Tuesday for a five-day official visit during which he would hold meetings with corporate executives of leading Chinese companies dealing in oil and gas, energy, ICT, and emerging technologies.