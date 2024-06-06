AIRLINK 76.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.1%)
BOP 4.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.4%)
DFML 41.79 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-7.13%)
DGKC 84.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.44%)
FCCL 22.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.27%)
FFBL 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.72%)
FFL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.58%)
GGL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
HASCOL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.14%)
HBL 108.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.40 (-3.04%)
HUBC 140.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-4.1%)
KEL 4.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.76%)
MLCF 37.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.46%)
OGDC 126.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.75%)
PAEL 25.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.88%)
PIBTL 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.57%)
PPL 116.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.03%)
PRL 25.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
PTC 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.02%)
SEARL 56.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.88%)
SNGP 63.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-2.75%)
SSGC 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.48%)
TPLP 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
TRG 66.02 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.2%)
UNITY 26.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 7,773 Decreased By -61.6 (-0.79%)
BR30 24,963 Decreased By -281.2 (-1.11%)
KSE100 74,219 Decreased By -447.2 (-0.6%)
KSE30 23,779 Decreased By -139.4 (-0.58%)
Jun 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-06-06

World Environment Day celebrated by SEF

Press Release Published 06 Jun, 2024 03:09am

KARACHI: A large number of children gathered at an event for World Environment Day to spread the message that the Earth must be protected for future generations.

The event was organized by the Sindh Education Foundation (SEF), Government of Sindh, and was attended by Mayor of Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab as the chief guest.

Themed “Drought, Desertification, and Land Degradation,” the celebration emphasized the importance of individual and collective actions in safeguarding the planet for future generations. Through a series of engaging activities, participants were educated about crucial environmental issues such as land restoration, desertification, and drought resilience.

The children showcased their environment-related projects, including green energy, eco-friendly homes, and conservation initiatives. People from different walks of life appreciated the students’ confidence and their knowledge about environmental sustainability. The participants vowed to play their part in protecting the natural environment from degradation.

Shafiq Paracha said that the significance of preserving our oceans and appealed to the Sindh Government to prevent the contamination of the Indus River by sewage water. He pointed out that sewage in Karachi is often discharged into the ocean, impacting both water and environmental health. He suggested taking students to a treatment plant for educational exposure.

Paracha added that thousands of students could volunteer to protect Mother Earth. He proposed planting a tree to celebrate the birth of a child or in memory of a deceased loved one, as a homage.

Environmental expert Masood Lohar warned that climate change is irreversible, citing recent phenomena such as clouds descending lower and an earthquake in Karachi two days prior. He stressed the urgency of spreading awareness about the seriousness of climate disasters, emphasizing that both the public and stakeholders will suffer if no action is taken.

Mayor of Karachi, Murtaza Wahab, stated that nothing is irreversible and improvements are possible. With a sense of ownership, we can bring more peace and hope. He acknowledged the challenges but expressed confidence that together we can make a difference.

The Mayor asked SEF to collect a database of SEF school children to initiate a tree-planting movement, with the goal of each child owning a tree. He noted that people often cut down trees without understanding the consequences, but with collective effort, all areas of Karachi could be transformed into green spaces. The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and the Sindh Government will support this initiative. School children will be responsible for taking care of the trees they plant.

In closing remarks, Director of Human Resources and Planning and Programs, Abdul Jabbar Mari, expressed the importance of protecting nature by planting trees and safeguarding existing ones. He stated that reducing migration to urban areas and encouraging people to establish and maintain eco-friendly villages are crucial for environmental sustainability. Mari also mentioned the need to educate young people to love and protect nature.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Murtaza Wahab government of Sindh kmc World Environment Day Sindh Education Foundation

Comments

200 characters

World Environment Day celebrated by SEF

Russians discussing with SIFC wide range of trade ties

Pakistan, China sign 32 agreements in ‘historic moment’

Pakistan keen to access Chinese capital markets: Aurangzeb

Mobilising finance via PPPs: ADB approves $250m policy-based loan

AGP office distances itself from ‘award in favour of SHPL’

Payments to IPPs: PPIB urges SBP to make $758m available

FBR finalises revised GST schedules for budget

Delay in release of imported cotton: APTMA seeks PM’s intervention

NA budget session begins today

$130 per metric ton customs value fixed on Pink Rock Salt’s export

Read more stories