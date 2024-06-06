World Environment Day celebrated by SEF

KARACHI: A large number of children gathered at an event for World Environment Day to spread the message that the Earth must be protected for future generations.

The event was organized by the Sindh Education Foundation (SEF), Government of Sindh, and was attended by Mayor of Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab as the chief guest.

Themed “Drought, Desertification, and Land Degradation,” the celebration emphasized the importance of individual and collective actions in safeguarding the planet for future generations. Through a series of engaging activities, participants were educated about crucial environmental issues such as land restoration, desertification, and drought resilience.

The children showcased their environment-related projects, including green energy, eco-friendly homes, and conservation initiatives. People from different walks of life appreciated the students’ confidence and their knowledge about environmental sustainability. The participants vowed to play their part in protecting the natural environment from degradation.

Shafiq Paracha said that the significance of preserving our oceans and appealed to the Sindh Government to prevent the contamination of the Indus River by sewage water. He pointed out that sewage in Karachi is often discharged into the ocean, impacting both water and environmental health. He suggested taking students to a treatment plant for educational exposure.

Paracha added that thousands of students could volunteer to protect Mother Earth. He proposed planting a tree to celebrate the birth of a child or in memory of a deceased loved one, as a homage.

Environmental expert Masood Lohar warned that climate change is irreversible, citing recent phenomena such as clouds descending lower and an earthquake in Karachi two days prior. He stressed the urgency of spreading awareness about the seriousness of climate disasters, emphasizing that both the public and stakeholders will suffer if no action is taken.

Mayor of Karachi, Murtaza Wahab, stated that nothing is irreversible and improvements are possible. With a sense of ownership, we can bring more peace and hope. He acknowledged the challenges but expressed confidence that together we can make a difference.

The Mayor asked SEF to collect a database of SEF school children to initiate a tree-planting movement, with the goal of each child owning a tree. He noted that people often cut down trees without understanding the consequences, but with collective effort, all areas of Karachi could be transformed into green spaces. The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and the Sindh Government will support this initiative. School children will be responsible for taking care of the trees they plant.

In closing remarks, Director of Human Resources and Planning and Programs, Abdul Jabbar Mari, expressed the importance of protecting nature by planting trees and safeguarding existing ones. He stated that reducing migration to urban areas and encouraging people to establish and maintain eco-friendly villages are crucial for environmental sustainability. Mari also mentioned the need to educate young people to love and protect nature.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024