JUI-P says joining TTAP

Recorder Report Published 06 Jun, 2024 03:09am

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Pakistan (JUI-P) on Wednesday formally announced to join the coalition of six opposition parties under the banner of Tehreek Tahafuz Ayin-e-Pakistan (TTAP) for the rule of law and protection of the constitution in the country.

The announcement was made after a meeting between a delegation of JUI-P, led by Maulana Shujaul Mulk, and opposition leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub, senior PTI leader Asad Qaiser, et al.

Both the parties reaffirmed to jointly run the “Movement for Protection of the Constitution”, saying without ensuring rule of law and restoration of the constitution, which has been virtually suspended, the country has no future.

Speaking on the occasion, Ayub, who is also the secretary general of PTI, said that his party always held Maulana Shirani in high esteem, given his principled stance on issues pertaining to national interest.

