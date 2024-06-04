AIRLINK 77.84 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-3.17%)
BOP 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.02%)
CNERGY 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.61%)
DFML 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.12%)
DGKC 85.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.83 (-3.19%)
FCCL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.71%)
FFBL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.03%)
FFL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
GGL 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.75%)
HASCOL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.38%)
HBL 112.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.88%)
HUBC 141.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-7.82%)
KEL 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.77%)
KOSM 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.33%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.75%)
OGDC 128.89 Decreased By ▼ -3.11 (-2.36%)
PAEL 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.93%)
PIBTL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.2%)
PPL 117.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-1.71%)
PRL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.15%)
PTC 13.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.28%)
SEARL 57.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.73%)
SNGP 64.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.68%)
SSGC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.86%)
TELE 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.4%)
TPLP 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.99%)
TRG 65.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.91 (-4.27%)
UNITY 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.03%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 7,835 Decreased By -96.8 (-1.22%)
BR30 25,245 Decreased By -504.5 (-1.96%)
KSE100 74,667 Decreased By -908.6 (-1.2%)
KSE30 23,919 Decreased By -292.9 (-1.21%)
Jun 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm slips more than 3% on weaker Dalian contracts and crude oil

Reuters Published 04 Jun, 2024 04:37pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures fell more than 3% on Tuesday as trading resumed after a public holiday, with weakness in rival Dalian contracts and crude oil prices weighing on the market.

The benchmark palm oil contract for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed 156 ringgit, or 3.83%, lower at 3,920 ringgit ($834.04) per metric ton, its steepest daily decline since May 31, 2023.

Weakness in Dalian soyoil futures and crude oil prices are putting pressure on Malaysian palm oil futures, said Mitesh Saiya, trading manager at Mumbai-based trading firm Kantilal Laxmichand & Co.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 1.58%, while its palm oil contract lost 1.75%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.29%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

India’s May palm oil imports reach 4-month high on price drop-dealers

Oil prices fell more than $1 on Tuesday, extending losses from a four-month low in the previous session, as investors worried about supply rising later in the year amid signs of weakening U.S. demand.

At 1000 GMT, Brent crude futures were down $1.33, or 1.70%, to $77.03 a barrel.

Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, strengthened 0.09% against the dollar, making the commodity slightly more expensive for buyers holding the foreign currency.

Palm Oil Malaysian palm oil palm oil export Palm oil price Palm oil market

Comments

200 characters

Palm slips more than 3% on weaker Dalian contracts and crude oil

CPEC, investments, loans: PM arrives in China

Rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

SIC in assemblies: CJP says PTI’s intra-party elections could have solved problems

IATA again urges Pakistan to release blocked airline funds

Early India vote count shows Modi alliance in majority but short of landslide

Indian shares post worst day in 4 years as polls show unexpectedly narrow Modi win

Oil falls more than $1 on worries of supply rising later in 2024

Sinopec not interested in refinery project

Chinese IPPs step up pressure for payment of dues

SBP likely to lower policy rate: S&P GMI

Read more stories