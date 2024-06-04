AIRLINK 78.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-2.54%)
Forex intervention had a certain impact: Japan finance minister

Reuters Published 04 Jun, 2024 10:58am

TOKYO: Japan’s foreign exchange market intervention in late April and early May had a certain impact, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday.

Japanese authorities spent 9.79 trillion yen ($62.2 billion) intervening in the market to support the yen over the past month, Ministry of Finance data released on Friday showed.

Dollar regroups before inflation test; yen brushes off Tokyo CPI

The intervention was conducted to address excessive moves in the currency market, Suzuki said, speaking at a regular post-cabinet meeting news conference.

