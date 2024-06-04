Personal appearance: Elahi allowed one time exemption

LAHORE: A special court on Monday allowed one time exemption to former Punjab Chief Minister Ch Pervez Elahi from personal appearance on medical grounds and adjourned the proceedings in a case of illegal appointments in the Punjab Assembly till June 14.

Ch Pervez did not appear before the court and his counsel submit a medical report recommended a complete bed rest.

The lawyer said the doctors also advised some critical medical tests on Perez Elahi, which were yet to be conducted. He asked the court to allow a one-time exemption from personal appearance to the former chief minister.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) registered the FIR alleging that illegal appointments of BS-17 posts were made in the assembly when Pervez Elahi was the Chief Minister and co-suspect Muhammad Khan Bhatti was his principal secretary in 2021.

The prosecution said favourite candidates were appointed to the posts despite being declared failed in the written examination.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024