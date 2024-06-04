Jun 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Personal appearance: Elahi allowed one time exemption

Recorder Report Published 04 Jun, 2024 06:28am

LAHORE: A special court on Monday allowed one time exemption to former Punjab Chief Minister Ch Pervez Elahi from personal appearance on medical grounds and adjourned the proceedings in a case of illegal appointments in the Punjab Assembly till June 14.

Ch Pervez did not appear before the court and his counsel submit a medical report recommended a complete bed rest.

The lawyer said the doctors also advised some critical medical tests on Perez Elahi, which were yet to be conducted. He asked the court to allow a one-time exemption from personal appearance to the former chief minister.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) registered the FIR alleging that illegal appointments of BS-17 posts were made in the assembly when Pervez Elahi was the Chief Minister and co-suspect Muhammad Khan Bhatti was his principal secretary in 2021.

The prosecution said favourite candidates were appointed to the posts despite being declared failed in the written examination.

