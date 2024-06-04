Jun 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2024-06-04

Don’t slash PSDP allocations

Published 04 Jun, 2024 06:28am

Expectedly, the axe seems to have fallen on the country’s development budget as, according to media reports, development spending has been cut by a whopping 25 percent to Rs 717 billion. In other words, the size of Public Sector Development Plan (PSDP) has declined from 1.7 percent of the GDP in 2013 to less than 1 percent of GDP—0.9 percent—in 2023-24.

How unfortunate it is that budgetary resources are being diverted to ‘constituency politics’ and deficit financing. Not only is this approach a clear violation of the decisions taken by National Economic Council (NEC), it is a sure recipe for massive increase in joblessness in the country.

Little do our policymakers realize that higher PSDP spending puts the country on a high-growth trajectory. Instead of slashing the current expenditure, the successive governments have been reducing PSDP allocations mercilessly.

Our policymakers must not lose sight of the fact that the BJP government in India ramped up capital spending enormously last year in order to brighten its electoral prospects, although these were not dim at all. Our government needs to work harder to bring country’s public finances from a ‘sorry state’ to a ‘solid state’ by initiating certain steps. One of the steps must be higher PSDP allocations.

Zaheer Alam Aarain

Lahore

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

gdp PSDP NEC development budget

Comments

200 characters

Don’t slash PSDP allocations

SBP likely to lower policy rate: S&P GMI

Final date for federal budget yet to be decided

FBR digitalisation: Aurangzeb discusses ‘quick wins’ with McKinsey head

Inflation slows to 11.8pc in May, lowest in 30 months

Reserved seats allocation case: In every period parties have been victimised: Justice Minallah

Demand of CJP’s recusal: PBC, SCBA denounce political party’s statement

Chinese IPPs step up pressure for payment of dues

Sinopec not interested in refinery project

Business confidence improves by 4pc: OICCI survey

April FCA: KE seeks provisional adjustment

Read more stories