Jun 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-06-04

Japanese rubber futures down

Reuters Published 04 Jun, 2024 06:28am

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures fell for a second session on Monday, with focus on demand in top consumer China to provide a floor under the market.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for November delivery ended down 4.5 yen, or 1.3%, at 336.5 yen per kg. The rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) closed down 310 yuan, or 2%, at 15,145 yuan per metric ton.

China’s factory activity grew the fastest in about two years in May due to production gains and new orders, particularly at smaller firms, a private sector survey showed on Monday, lifting the outlook for the second quarter. The upbeat Caixin PMI contrasts with an official PMI survey on Friday that showed a surprise fall in manufacturing activity. Oil prices were little changed on Monday, as investors weighed a move by producer group OPEC+ to extend deep output cuts well into 2025. Natural rubber often takes direction from oil prices as it competes for market share with synthetic rubber, which is made from crude oil.

Japan’s Nikkei share average rose, tracking Wall Street higher as a US inflation report supported expectations for interest rate cuts in the world’s largest economy this year. The dollar was broadly steady as traders wagered that US inflation may have stabilised enough for the Federal Reserve to cut rates later in 2024, while the euro was calm ahead of the expected cut from the European Central Bank this week.

The front-month rubber contract on Singapore Exchange’s SICOM platform fell 2.2% to 174.9 US cents per kg.

rubber rubber price

Comments

200 characters

Japanese rubber futures down

SBP likely to lower policy rate: S&P GMI

Final date for federal budget yet to be decided

FBR digitalisation: Aurangzeb discusses ‘quick wins’ with McKinsey head

Inflation slows to 11.8pc in May, lowest in 30 months

Reserved seats allocation case: In every period parties have been victimised: Justice Minallah

Demand of CJP’s recusal: PBC, SCBA denounce political party’s statement

Chinese IPPs step up pressure for payment of dues

Sinopec not interested in refinery project

Business confidence improves by 4pc: OICCI survey

April FCA: KE seeks provisional adjustment

Read more stories