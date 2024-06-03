Medvedev knocked out of French Open by De Minaur

PARIS: Daniil Medvedev suffered a four-set loss to Australia’s Alex de Minaur in the French Open fourth round on Monday as his disappointing record at Roland Garros continued.

The Russian fifth seed, a former US Open champion and six-time Grand Slam finalist, started strongly but slipped to a 4-6, 6-2, 6-1, 6-3 defeat.

De Minaur will face either Alexander Zverev or Holger Rune in his second Slam quarter-final and first since the 2020 US Open.

Medvedev’s best performance in the French Open remains a quarter-final run in 2021, while he has also lost in the first round in five of his eight appearances.

De Minaur had never got past the second round at the tournament before this year, winning just three of 10 matches.

But he has improved on clay this season, also reaching a first Masters quarter-final on the surface in Monte Carlo.