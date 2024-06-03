Jun 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Elena Rybakina sees off Svitolina to make French Open quarter-finals

AFP Published 03 Jun, 2024 03:31pm
PARIS: Fourth seed Elena Rybakina overpowered Elina Svitolina with a straight-sets victory to reach the French Open quarter-finals for the second time on Monday.

The Kazakh former Wimbledon champion eased to a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Ukraine’s Svitolina after just 69 minutes on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Rybakina will face either Italian 12th seed Jasmine Paolini or Russian Elina Avanesyan for a place in a maiden semi-final at Roland Garros.

