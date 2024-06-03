PIA sell-off: 6 companies/consortiums pre-qualified for privatisation process

The Ministry of Privatisation on Monday said six companies/consortiums have been pre-qualified in the process of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) privatisation.

The statement comes after a meeting of the Privatisation Commission Board, which was chaired by Federal Minister for Privatisation, Investment, and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan.

Air Blue, Arif Habib Corporation, Blue World City, Fly Jinnah, Pak Ethanol Consortium, and YB Holdings Consortium are included in the list.

The board meeting decided that pre-qualified companies/consortiums would be able to participate in PIA’s bidding.

“We will ensure the transparent and swift privatisation of all loss-making institutions,” Aleem Khan was quoted as saying in the statement. “The technical and financial stability of the institutions participating in the privatisation process will be taken into account.”

“We are privatising loss-making institutions to stabilise the national economy,” the minister added.

He also urged to broadcast the privatisation process live on media to ensure transparency.