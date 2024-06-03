Jun 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

PIA sell-off: 6 companies/consortiums pre-qualified for privatisation process

  • Air Blue, Arif Habib Corporation, Blue World City, Fly Jinnah, Pak Ethanol Consortium, and YB Holdings Consortium included in the list
BR Web Desk Published June 3, 2024 Updated June 3, 2024 08:39pm

The Ministry of Privatisation on Monday said six companies/consortiums have been pre-qualified in the process of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) privatisation.

The statement comes after a meeting of the Privatisation Commission Board, which was chaired by Federal Minister for Privatisation, Investment, and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan.

Bidding process for PIA to be aired live: Aleem

Air Blue, Arif Habib Corporation, Blue World City, Fly Jinnah, Pak Ethanol Consortium, and YB Holdings Consortium are included in the list.

The board meeting decided that pre-qualified companies/consortiums would be able to participate in PIA’s bidding.

“We will ensure the transparent and swift privatisation of all loss-making institutions,” Aleem Khan was quoted as saying in the statement. “The technical and financial stability of the institutions participating in the privatisation process will be taken into account.”

PIA privatisation: Fly Jinnah, Air Blue among 8 entities that submit Statement of Qualifications

“We are privatising loss-making institutions to stabilise the national economy,” the minister added.

He also urged to broadcast the privatisation process live on media to ensure transparency.

PIA Abdul Aleem Khan Privatisation Commission Fly Jinnah PIA privatisation Air Blue SOEs privatisation bidding for PIA Arif Habib Corporation Blue World City Pak Ethanol Consortium YB Holdings Consortium

Comments

200 characters
Tariq Jun 03, 2024 08:29pm
The prequalified firm list proves that lead Investors in Pakistan would be big local players. Same in India. Foreign investors always partner with local players. Alas Bhutto destroyed local tycoons
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Az_Iz Jun 03, 2024 08:29pm
It would be nice, to have Pakistani ownership.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

PIA sell-off: 6 companies/consortiums pre-qualified for privatisation process

IHC acquits Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood in cipher case

Pakistan’s headline inflation decelerates further to 11.8% in May 2024

Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

SC adjourns hearing Sunni Ittehad Council’s plea on reserved seats

Belgium’s Ontex completes divestment of business in Pakistan

PM Shehbaz orders abolishment of Pakistan PWD

Oil dives 3%, OPEC+ decision fails to allay demand worries

KSE-100 loses over 300 points on profit-taking

2.3 magnitude earthquake hits parts of Karachi

Read more stories