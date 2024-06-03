Prime Minister’s functions: PMO issues guidelines for invited foreign guests

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Office (PMO) has reportedly issued guidelines for invited foreign guests to Prime Minister’s functions to avoid embarrassment, after a recent incident when a friendly country’s diplomat was denied entry, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

Sharing the details, sources said, on April 25, 2024, during an event organised in the PMO Auditorium, a senior diplomat from a friendly country was denied entry by the security staff. Upon investigation, it was revealed that the guest list was submitted to PMO only half an hour before the event.

Moreover, the list provided was different from the one held by the Ministry staff at the Prime Minister House entry gate, leading to confusion and the unfortunate denial of entry to the senior diplomat. This incident caused significant inconvenience to the esteemed guest and resulted in embarrassment for the office.

Shehbaz-led govt: diplomats vow greater collaboration

Deputy Military Secretary to the Prime Minister, has issued guidelines to avoid such incidents in future. To prevent such incidents in the future, the following guidelines must be adhered to strictly:

Event organisation responsibility: The sponsoring Ministry is fully responsible for organising events at the Prime Minister House. The Prime Minister House staff will facilitate by providing suitable space and available material resources. Any additional resources required for the event must be arranged by the concerned Ministry.

Guest list submission: The formulation of the guest list is the responsibility of the concerned Ministry. This list must be submitted to this office at least 24 hours in advance for necessary scrutiny. Additionally, all guests must receive invitation cards marked with serial numbers.

Guest list details: The guest list provided to this office must include the following details: Name, CNIC number, Cell Number, and the serial numbers of the invitation cards.

Guest conduct: The conduct of invited guests within the Prime Minister House is the responsibility of the sponsoring Ministries. Guests should be carefully selected and instructed beforehand to maintain the discipline and decorum of the House.

Prohibition of electronic devices: Photography and the use of cell phones are strictly prohibited inside the Prime Minister House. Guests must be informed in advance not to bring any electronic gadgets with them.

Entry coordination: Coordination between the Ministry staff and Prime Minister House security staff must be ensured to avoid any discrepancies in the guest list and ensure smooth entry of guests.

Advance briefing: A briefing session should be held at least one day before the event with all relevant staff, including security and Ministry personnel, to confirm the guest list and clarify entry procedures. Emergency contact information: An emergency contact person from the organising Ministry must be designated and made available at the entry gate to address any issues or discrepancies that may arise.

All the Ministries/ Divisions have been instructed to comply with the guidelines, issued to avoid any embarrassment in future.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024