ECP fixes June 5 for hearing of case against 40 political parties

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published 03 Jun, 2024 06:30am

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has fixed for hearing a case involving failure, on part of some 40 political parties, in submitting their general elections expenses details, and has fixed the related case for hearing on Wednesday.

Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q), Balochistan National Party–Mengal (BNP-M), Awami National Party (ANP), Pakistan Peoples Party-Shaheed Bhutto (PPP-SB), Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Nazriati (PTI-N) are among the notable political parties notices have been issued to - for Wednesday hearing - reveals the cause list issued by the electoral body.

The political parties are required to furnish to the ECP the details of their general elections’ expenses within 60 days of the polls.

Rule 161 (1) of the Election Rules 2017 provides that every political party taking part in general elections shall furnish to the Commission details of the election expenses incurred by it during that elections: “Provided that such detail of election expenses shall also contain the list of contributors who donated or contributed an amount equal to or more than one hundred thousand rupees to the political party for its election campaign expenses.”

The Rule 161(2) provides that the details of election expenses shall be submitted by the political party within 60 days of the publication of the names of returned candidates in the official gazette.

Meanwhile, the Commission has fixed the “controversial” PTI intra-party elections case for hearing on Thursday. The hearing of this case was previously scheduled on May 30 but was deferred reportedly due to the unavailability of the bench hearing this case.

