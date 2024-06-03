KP govt to hold mass wedding ceremony of 4,000 couples

PESHAWAR: The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to arrange a collective marriage ceremony of 4000 deserving girls from across the province.

Under the programme, a grant of Rs.0.2 million per girl would be provided from the dowry fund.

The decision was taken during a meeting held here at the Chief Minister’s House with Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur in the chair.

The Chief Minister directed to devise a sustainable model to ensure utilisation of social security funds in a better, efficient and meaningful manner, with the aim to financially empower the deserving segments of society.

He directed the concerned authorities to collect the actual data of deserving girls from all the districts and to provide quota in proportion to the population of each district, so as to ensure that the decision regarding mass marriage program is implemented in an efficient and transparent manner.

The chief minister also directed them to provide standard electric wheelchairs to the needy persons with disabilities, adding that the persons already registered with the department should be given priority in this regard. He further directed to ensure representation of at least three female members in every forum of Zakat Committees.

He on this occasion, agreed to the proposal regarding creation of Philanthropic Contribution Fund. He further directed the elected public representatives to visit the Panahgahs and other social welfare centres and submit reports of facilities being provided in those centres. “These segments deserve our special attention, and we need to give them sense of trust and ownership,” he concluded.

