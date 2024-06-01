AIRLINK 76.15 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.35%)
BOP 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.82%)
CNERGY 4.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
DFML 46.65 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (4.29%)
DGKC 89.25 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (2.27%)
FCCL 23.48 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.53%)
FFBL 33.36 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (5.4%)
FFL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGL 10.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
HBL 113.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.15%)
HUBC 143.90 Increased By ▲ 3.75 (2.68%)
HUMNL 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
KEL 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.46%)
KOSM 4.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 133.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.68%)
PAEL 25.39 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (3.84%)
PIBTL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.37%)
PPL 120.01 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.31%)
PRL 26.16 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.08%)
PTC 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.02%)
SEARL 57.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.44%)
SNGP 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
SSGC 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.89%)
TPLP 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
TRG 62.80 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.85%)
UNITY 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.2%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
BR100 7,957 Increased By 122.2 (1.56%)
BR30 25,700 Increased By 369.8 (1.46%)
KSE100 75,878 Increased By 1000.4 (1.34%)
KSE30 24,343 Increased By 355.2 (1.48%)
Jun 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-06-01

Zahid says lack of investment can hurt prospects of new IMF programme

Recorder Report Published 01 Jun, 2024 06:59am

KARACHI: Chairman of National Business Group Pakistan (CNBGP), President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, Mian Zahid Hussain said that it is sad that the investment ratio in the country has come to the lowest level in fifty years.

He said the lack of investment could affect the availability of a new IMF program, which would be unfortunate.

He added that some irresponsible politicians are bent on pushing the country into crisis, which will also cost them their supporters.

He said that economic stability has come to the country due to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s efforts.

However, political stability has not come, which has caused investors to be worried and not ready to invest in Pakistan. The Prime Minister is trying hard to attract investment in the country, and Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have assured him of fifteen billion dollars of investment.

However, the prices of electricity and gas, the highest policy rate, and political instability are hampering the PM’s plans. At the same time, some politicians are not ready to play a serious and positive role and are fanning instability.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that according to the latest data, the ratio of investment in Pakistan has reached the lowest level in the last fifty years. During the current financial year, it remained at 13.1 percent of the GDP, which is less than the target of 15.1.

Apart from this, there has been a significant decrease in the ratio of public and private sector investment to GDP. This rate has come to the lowest level in 25 years.

He said a year has passed since establishing the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC). However, the expected investment has not come into the country, nor has there been any significant progress in privatization.

If electricity, gas, and failed government companies are immediately privatized, the country could save eight billion dollars annually. He observed that this will bring prosperity to the country and achieve political stability, which will also make internal and external investment possible.

He said economic development will also be possible if policymakers become serious about reforms, which will relieve the government and the people and increase the satisfaction level of international institutions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

IMF investments Mian Zahid Hussain IMF and Pakistan SIFC CNBGP

Comments

200 characters

Zahid says lack of investment can hurt prospects of new IMF programme

Govt slashes PSDP by Rs204bn

APCC approves Rs1221bn federal PSDP

Nepra supports over Rs60bn KE write-offs

Blome reaffirms support to reform programme

Plea challenging Tax Laws (Amendment) Act: LHC issues notices to ministry of law, FBR & AGP

Nepra gives approval to additional financial burden on consumers

Power, water charges for AJK: Centre may form panel to discover ‘political’ solution

Immovable properties: BHC declares Section 7E of ITO as ultra vires to constitution

Alleged involvement in refund issue: FBR fires four senior IR officers

Ogra announces cut in LPG price

Read more stories