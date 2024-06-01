AIRLINK 76.15 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.35%)
Jun 01, 2024
Pakistan Print 2024-06-01

Polio Programme chief Dr Shahzad resigns

Recorder Report Published 01 Jun, 2024 06:59am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Polio Eradication Program Chief Dr Shahzad Baig has resigned from his position upon “failure” in containing the spread of the crippling polio virus as the country has reported three polio cases during 2024.

According to reliable sources in the Ministry of National Health Services and Regulations, Dr Shahzad Baig was asked to “quit” as he failed to contain the spread of the polio virus being the head of the Pakistan Polio Eradication Program.

