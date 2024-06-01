AIRLINK 76.15 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.35%)
BOP 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.82%)
CNERGY 4.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
DFML 46.65 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (4.29%)
DGKC 89.25 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (2.27%)
FCCL 23.48 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.53%)
FFBL 33.36 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (5.4%)
FFL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGL 10.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
HBL 113.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.15%)
HUBC 143.90 Increased By ▲ 3.75 (2.68%)
HUMNL 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
KEL 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.46%)
KOSM 4.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 133.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.68%)
PAEL 25.39 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (3.84%)
PIBTL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.37%)
PPL 120.01 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.31%)
PRL 26.16 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.08%)
PTC 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.02%)
SEARL 57.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.44%)
SNGP 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
SSGC 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.89%)
TPLP 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
TRG 62.80 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.85%)
UNITY 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.2%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
BR100 7,957 Increased By 122.2 (1.56%)
BR30 25,700 Increased By 369.8 (1.46%)
KSE100 75,878 Increased By 1000.4 (1.34%)
KSE30 24,343 Increased By 355.2 (1.48%)
Jun 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-06-01

Recovery of poet Farhad: IHC rejects AAG’s request against petition

Terence J Sigamony Published 01 Jun, 2024 06:59am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC), Friday, rejected the Additional Attorney General’s request to dispose of a petition seeking the recovery of Kashmiri poet Ahmad Farhad.

A single bench of Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard the missing poet Ahmed Farhad case, wherein, his wife moved the court through lawyers, Imaan Mazari and Hadi Ali Chattha for recovery of her husband.

During the hearing, counsel for the petitioner Imaan Mazari informed the court that detenue Syed Farhad Ali Shah has not yet reached home as he has been arrested in another criminal case FIR No205, dated 13.05.2024, U/S 120- B/147/148 /149/186/ 324/341/353/427 /436 /109 APC read with Section 7-ATA, PS Saddar Muzaffarabad and is on physical remand.

She further informed that the family of detenue visited him in another Police Station on the intervention of some senior police official of AJK Police and the detenue is not in good health condition due to multiple medical reasons.

On the other hand, Additional Attorney General along with Federal Prosecutor General contended that detenue is in police custody and presently on physical remand till 02.06.2024, therefore, instant writ petition has become infructuous.

However, the law officer was confronted with the prayer clause of this petition with reference to clause ‘b’ i.e. Direct the Respondents to identify and investigate those responsible, directly or indirectly, for abducting and illegally detaining the detenue and to prosecute those responsible for offences made out against them under the laws of Pakistan, whereby law officer contends that this aspect is no more relevant at this stage as principal prayer for recovery of detenue has been settled. Justice Kayani noted in his written order, “Be that as it may, this court is not in agreement with the view rendered by the law officer unless the detenue has been produced before the court after completion of process in the AJK.”

The petitioner counsel also contended that the post-arrest bail application of the detenue has also been filed before the concerned court and there is likelihood that the detenue would be released on bail by the court of competent jurisdiction within a few days. The case was adjourned until June 7.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

IHC petition Additional Attorney General Kashmiri poet Ahmad Farhad

Comments

200 characters

Recovery of poet Farhad: IHC rejects AAG’s request against petition

Govt slashes PSDP by Rs204bn

APCC approves Rs1221bn federal PSDP

Nepra supports over Rs60bn KE write-offs

Blome reaffirms support to reform programme

Plea challenging Tax Laws (Amendment) Act: LHC issues notices to ministry of law, FBR & AGP

Nepra gives approval to additional financial burden on consumers

Power, water charges for AJK: Centre may form panel to discover ‘political’ solution

Immovable properties: BHC declares Section 7E of ITO as ultra vires to constitution

Alleged involvement in refund issue: FBR fires four senior IR officers

Ogra announces cut in LPG price

Read more stories