Hot weather forecast

KARACHI: The Met Office on Friday forecast very hot weather for the country's southern parts with dust blowing winds over the next 24 hours.

It said that very hot and windy weather is expected in southern Punjab, Balochistan and Sindh on Saturday. Other parts may see mainly hot conditions.

However, it said that windstorm with isolated rain-thunderstorm may hit Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast Punjab, Pothohar region and Islamabad.

Over the past 24 hours: Very hot weather prevailed over most plain areas of the country with scorching temperature in Jacobabad to 50 Celsius.

The extreme weather seared Dadu and Turbat with 49 Celsius, each, Sibbi and Lasbella 48, each, Khairpur, Noorpur Thal, Bahawalnagar, Bhakkar and Mohenjo Daro 47, each, Dera Ghazi Khan, Khanpur, Larkana, Mandi Bahauddin, Kasur and Okara 46, each.

Isolated rain-thunderstorm was reported in Gilgit-Baltistan and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Hunza received 6 mm of rainfall, Kalam 5 mm, Bagrote 3 mm and Gilgit 1 mm.

"Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is also prevailing over upper parts of the country," the Met said.

