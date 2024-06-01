AIRLINK 76.15 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.35%)
BOP 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.82%)
CNERGY 4.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
DFML 46.65 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (4.29%)
DGKC 89.25 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (2.27%)
FCCL 23.48 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.53%)
FFBL 33.36 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (5.4%)
FFL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGL 10.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
HBL 113.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.15%)
HUBC 143.90 Increased By ▲ 3.75 (2.68%)
HUMNL 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
KEL 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.46%)
KOSM 4.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 133.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.68%)
PAEL 25.39 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (3.84%)
PIBTL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.37%)
PPL 120.01 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.31%)
PRL 26.16 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.08%)
PTC 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.02%)
SEARL 57.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.44%)
SNGP 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
SSGC 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.89%)
TPLP 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
TRG 62.80 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.85%)
UNITY 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.2%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
BR100 7,957 Increased By 122.2 (1.56%)
BR30 25,700 Increased By 369.8 (1.46%)
KSE100 75,878 Increased By 1000.4 (1.34%)
KSE30 24,343 Increased By 355.2 (1.48%)
Pakistan Print 2024-06-01

Hot weather forecast

Published 01 Jun, 2024

KARACHI: The Met Office on Friday forecast very hot weather for the country's southern parts with dust blowing winds over the next 24 hours.

It said that very hot and windy weather is expected in southern Punjab, Balochistan and Sindh on Saturday. Other parts may see mainly hot conditions.

However, it said that windstorm with isolated rain-thunderstorm may hit Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast Punjab, Pothohar region and Islamabad.

Over the past 24 hours: Very hot weather prevailed over most plain areas of the country with scorching temperature in Jacobabad to 50 Celsius.

The extreme weather seared Dadu and Turbat with 49 Celsius, each, Sibbi and Lasbella 48, each, Khairpur, Noorpur Thal, Bahawalnagar, Bhakkar and Mohenjo Daro 47, each, Dera Ghazi Khan, Khanpur, Larkana, Mandi Bahauddin, Kasur and Okara 46, each.

Isolated rain-thunderstorm was reported in Gilgit-Baltistan and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Hunza received 6 mm of rainfall, Kalam 5 mm, Bagrote 3 mm and Gilgit 1 mm.

"Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is also prevailing over upper parts of the country," the Met said.

