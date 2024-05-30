AIRLINK 74.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.2%)
Pakistan

Pakistan, Azerbaijan resolve to further strengthen bilateral strategic relations

  • Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and FM Isha Dar review progress on bilateral relations and exchang views on regional and global developments
BR Web Desk Published May 30, 2024 Updated May 30, 2024 02:20pm

Pakistan and Azerbaijan expressed strong commitment and resolve to further strengthen bilateral strategic relations between the two countries.

In a statement on X, Foreign Office (FO) said that Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar in Islamabad today.

“They reviewed progress on bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional and global developments,” the FO said.

“The two sides expressed strong commitment and resolve to further strengthen bilateral strategic relations and broaden the scope of cooperation in all areas of interest, including trade, investment, energy, defence, education, climate action and regional connectivity.”

Later addressing a joint news conference, Foreign minister Dar said the two countries are taking measures to increase bilateral investment especially in the energy sector.

The FM said the two countries will also enhance parliamentary exchanges, strengthen cultural cooperation and promote people to people contacts including between students, academia, businessmen and tourists.

In his remarks, the FM of Azerbaijan said his country’s position on Jammu and Kashmir dispute has been consistent saying it supports the peaceful solution of the dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

He also highlighted the potential that exists for promotion of cooperation between the two countries in the areas of trade and economy.

“We have to invigorate our economic cooperation and make it more comprehensive, considering joint investment projects in diverse fields including energy, Information Technology, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, heavy industries, tourism and transport.”

