AIRLINK 74.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.2%)
BOP 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.14%)
DFML 44.73 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (8.62%)
DGKC 87.27 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (4.75%)
FCCL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.77%)
FFBL 31.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.09%)
FFL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
GGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HASCOL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
HBL 113.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.35%)
HUBC 140.15 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.75%)
HUMNL 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.75%)
KEL 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.81%)
KOSM 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
MLCF 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.37%)
OGDC 132.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
PAEL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.06%)
PPL 119.64 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (1.56%)
PRL 25.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.69%)
PTC 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
SEARL 57.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 66.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
SSGC 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
TELE 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.17%)
TPLP 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
TRG 61.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.19%)
UNITY 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.52%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 7,835 Decreased By -10.7 (-0.14%)
BR30 25,330 Increased By 74.3 (0.29%)
KSE100 74,878 Increased By 41.8 (0.06%)
KSE30 23,988 Decreased By -16.5 (-0.07%)
May 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices steady before stocks and inflation data, OPEC+ meeting

Reuters Published May 30, 2024 Updated May 30, 2024 05:28pm

LONDON: Oil prices were broadly steady on Thursday, ahead of U.S. crude oil stockpiles data, inflation data and an OPEC+ meeting to decide on supply cuts through the rest of the week.

Brent futures were down 18 cents or 0.2% to $83.42 a barrel as of 1151 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 4 cents or 0.05% to $79.19.

Both benchmarks are headed for monthly losses, with Brent futures on track for a decline of more than 5% from last month, while WTI was poised for a slide of over 3%.

U.S. crude oil inventories fell last week, down 6.49 million barrels against analyst projections of a 1.9 million barrel draw, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Wednesday.

Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) is due later on Thursday.

Yet the healthier demand data wasn’t enough to bolster prices, said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG.

Oil prices ease on US gasoline demand worries, economic data

“The broader risk-off environment has translated to some downward pressures on oil prices, which overrides the larger-than-expected drawdown in U.S. crude inventories from the recent API data,” Yeap said.

Despite stronger U.S. crude appetite, global oil inventories rose throughout April due to soft fuel demand. That may strengthen the case for OPEC+ producers, which include the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, to keep supply cuts in place when they meet on June 2, OPEC+ delegates and analysts say.

“A greater driver for oil prices ahead may revolve around the upcoming OPEC+ meeting this weekend, which could see OPEC members extending their current production cuts potentially till the end of the third quarter to support prices,” Yeap added.

Investors are also keeping an eye on key inflation data, with the U.S. personal consumption expenditures index – the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation – and euro zone consumer prices due on Friday.

If inflation remains higher than policymakers’ hopes, central banks such as the Federal Reserve could keep interest rates higher for longer. Those expectations have already put pressure on oil markets, with Brent settling at its lowest in more than three months on May 23.

Higher borrowing costs tend to tie down funds and consumption, a negative for crude demand and prices. The Fed is now seen cutting rates in September at the earliest, compared to a June start that had been expected by markets at the beginning of the year.

U.S. economic activity continued to expand from early April through mid-May but firms grew more pessimistic about the future while inflation increased at a modest pace, a Fed survey showed.

OPEC+ OPEC Oil prices Brent crude US Energy Information Administration WTI US energy giant

Comments

200 characters

Oil prices steady before stocks and inflation data, OPEC+ meeting

Formation commanders say politically motivated ‘digital terrorism’ meant to sow discord among national institutions

Rupee sustains further losses against US dollar

Pakistan launches PakSAT-MM1 for faster internet connectivity

Lucky TG to buyback shares amid ‘uncertain economic conditions’

NAB laws case: SC rejects plea to broadcast live proceedings

Electric vehicle: DFML enters into agreement with EGML to manufacture Honri-VE

KSE-100 drifts higher in range-bound session

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,500 in Pakistan

Car ramming attack kills two Israeli soldiers in West Bank: army

Read more stories